WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center recently purchased new specialty uniforms for both the Mingo Central and Tug Valley boys’ basketball teams to don in the 2019-20 season.
The new threads were specially designed with camo trim down the sides and an American Flag on the back above the numbers, featuring the rolling hills of Mingo County embedded in background of the graphic.
WHWC unveiled the new Adidas brand jerseys at their Special Military Tribute Event that was held for Veteran’s Day at the Williamson Fieldhouse on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Both Mingo Central coach Stan Elkins and Tug Valley coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson had their teams in attendance to accept the new uniforms.
Both teams will wear them when they face off on the hardwood this season. They are set to play on Jan. 21 in Naugatuck and then again on Feb. 4 high atop Miner Mountain.