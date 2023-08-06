Pictured from left are members of the Williamson High School 1964 AA State Basketball Champions A.J. West, Jack Maynard, Bill Craig, Gregg Slater, and Curt Fletcher. They are joined by WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Vice President Kyle Lovern and HOF President Jeffrey Reynolds.
Pictured from left is WHS HOF Vice President Kyle Lovern, members of the 1965 WHS State Championship Baseball Team Terry Looney, Mike McBrayer, Greg Neal, Bill Craig, Ronnie Ferrell, Gregg Slater, Curt Fletcher, Richard Wright representing his brother Robert Wright, and Marc Rosen. Also pictured on the far right is HOF President Jeffrey Reynolds.
Pictured from left are members of the Williamson High School 1964 AA State Basketball Champions A.J. West, Jack Maynard, Bill Craig, Gregg Slater, and Curt Fletcher. They are joined by WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Vice President Kyle Lovern and HOF President Jeffrey Reynolds.
Pictured from left is WHS HOF Vice President Kyle Lovern, members of the 1965 WHS State Championship Baseball Team Terry Looney, Mike McBrayer, Greg Neal, Bill Craig, Ronnie Ferrell, Gregg Slater, Curt Fletcher, Richard Wright representing his brother Robert Wright, and Marc Rosen. Also pictured on the far right is HOF President Jeffrey Reynolds.
WILLIAMSON — During the 26th annual Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, the WHS HOF Board of Directors recognized the 1964 AA State Championship Wolfpack basketball team as well as the 1965 State Championship baseball team.
The 1964 Williamson basketball team marked the beginning of the Wolfpack hoops dynasty as they claimed the first basketball title in school history. They were coached by the legendary George Ritchie and finished with a 20-6 record in the 63-64 season.