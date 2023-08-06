Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — During the 26th annual Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, the WHS HOF Board of Directors recognized the 1964 AA State Championship Wolfpack basketball team as well as the 1965 State Championship baseball team. 

The 1964 Williamson basketball team marked the beginning of the Wolfpack hoops dynasty as they claimed the first basketball title in school history. They were coached by the legendary George Ritchie and finished with a 20-6 record in the 63-64 season.

