WILLIAMSON — The Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Board of Directors officially inducted the 2019 Hall of Fame Class on Thursday, Sept. 26, in a ceremony held at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
This years inductees pictured from L-R were Jarrid McCormick class of 2010, Phyllis Jiunta Moricle class of 1942, who was represented by her daughters Leann and Pam Moricle, Margaret Howard Fletcher class of 1969, Ralph Adkins III class of 1974, Dwayne Meadows class of 1992, and Walter Childress class of 1984. Also inducted was 1983 graduate Jamie Phillips who could not be in attendance due to an illness in the family. The first ever WHS HOF class was inducted in 1998 and a near class has been inducted every year since. HOF President Cecil Hatfield announced at the ceremony that he would be stepping down from his President position but says he will still be a member of the HOF Committee. Other Committee Members include Chris Ooten Vice President, Secretary Kyle Lovern, Ronnie Ferrell, Butch Beckett, Jeff Hensley, Tammy Robinson, Julius “Boo” Hatcher, Giddle Johnson, and Brandon Ball.