WILLIAMSON — The Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Williamson High School Alumni Association announced in a news release this past week that they will be joining together to host the largest ever WHS Alumni Weekend on August 4th and 5th, 2023.
The event will feature the WHS 26th Annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Weekend and the WHS 2023 All-Class Reunion on the same weekend.
WHS Athletic Hall of Fame President Jeff Reynolds and WHS Alumni Association President Sherry Hatfield have announced that both groups have decided to hold the two events on the same weekend in order to allow alumni to attend both events during the same visit to Williamson.
“We realize that gas prices, lodging costs and just expenses in general are highly inflated at this time and we felt that holding what would normally be separate events combined into one large alumni weekend would save our alumni from having to perhaps choose which one to attend or not to attend because of travel costs,” Reynolds said.
While both groups are producing their own individual major events of the weekend, they are combining and coordinating some events and the site for all the events.
The Williamson Fire Department’s Ballroom will serve as the official headquarters of the “Spectacular Alumni Weekend”.
“The Fire Station’s Ballroom is both handicap accessible and air conditioned which were musts on our list for selecting a site venue for the events,” Reynolds said.
The weekend will begin on Friday August 4th, with Event Registration and Check-in from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Williamson City Hall Council Chamber (housed in the former Williamson Train Depot on 4th Avenue).
The first event of the weekend will be a “Alumni Meet and Greet Event” hosted by both groups at the Williamson Fire Station Ballroom beginning at 6:00 P.M.
This will feature finger food refreshments and a cash bar, a Silent Auction Fundraiser and a special reunion of the 1964 Williamson High School State Champion Boys Basketball Team and the 1965 Williamson High School State Champion Baseball Team.
On Saturday, the WHS Alumni Association will conduct its Alumni Memorial Service and Alumni Association Hall of Fame Honors beginning at 10:00 at the Williamson 5th Avenue Church of Christ.
Then at Noon at the Fire Station Ballroom, the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame will hold it’s 26th Annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon Banquet featuring the Athletic HOF Class of 2023, a special honoring of the 1964 and 1965 State Championship Teams and the 2023 “Friend of the Pack” Honors.
Then beginning at 6:30 that evening, the Alumni Association will hold it’s annual All-Class Reunion Dinner Banquet and Dance at the Fire Station Ballroom to close out the weekend’s festivities.
Tickets for the events will need to be purchased individually from each group. Tickets for the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame portion of the Spectacular Alumni Weekend Celebration, covering both the Friday Meet and Greet and the Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon on Saturday, will be $40 per adult and $25 for children 5 and above.
Tickets may be purchased in advance by either contacting Board Treasurer Cecilia Lynn Hatfield Barker (606-625-0085) or via email at ccbarker@k12.wv.us) or by printing the Ticket Order Form from the Athletic Hall of Fame Facebook page and mailing it, along with payment, to PO Box 1701 Williamson, WV 25661.
Fees for the Alumni Association portion of the Spectacular Alumni Weekend Celebration which includes the All– Class Reunion Dinner Banquet and Dance, the Memorial Service and Alumni Association Hall of Fame Honors and the the Friday Meet and Greet will be $55.00 per person and must be remitted to the WHS Alumni Association, c/o Helen Kirk, Association Treasurer by mail at 51 Allison Heights, Forest Hills, KY 41527.
The two groups have worked with the Williamson Convention and Visitors Bureau to compile a list of available local alternative lodging venues. They have also negotiated special “Spectacular WHS Alumni Weekend” rates with the Hampton Inn of Pikeville, Kentucky and the Chief Logan Lodge at Logan, WV to help assist WHS alumni in making their lodging plans for the weekend.
Due to the recent closing of several hotels and Bed and Breakfasts in the area, alumni are encouraged to make their lodging reservations as soon as possible in order to reserve their choice of lodging for the weekend. Both the list and the hotel reservation information may be found on the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Facebook Page.
Both the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame and the WHS Alumni Association encourage all WHS alumni from near or far to make plans now and come to help celebrate the 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame Class’s Induction, the reunion of the ’64 and ’65 State Championship teams and the 2023 All Class Reunion events.