WILLIAMSON — The Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Williamson High School Alumni Association announced in a news release this past week that they will be joining together to host the largest ever WHS Alumni Weekend on August 4th and 5th, 2023.

The event will feature the WHS 26th Annual Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Weekend and the WHS 2023 All-Class Reunion on the same weekend.

