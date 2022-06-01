WILLIAMSON — The Board of Directors of the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame have announced their nomination period for the acceptance of nominations for their 2022 Induction Class.
The Board announced in a recent press release that they will accept nominations on their official Class of 2022 nominating form through June 15th.
The form is different this year and may be obtained by downloading it from the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Facebook Page.
Once completed it should be returned via mail to the following address: Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame, Attn: Treasurer Cecilia Lynn Barker Hatfield, 1726 W. Fifth Avenue, Williamson, WV 25661.
The Hall of Fame is celebrating it’s 25th Anniversary this year and is planning several 25th year special activities. The date of the Induction and an itinerary of 25th Anniversary events will be announced in a few weeks.