wolfpack logo.jpeg
WILLIAMSON — The Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame is asking for help from WHS Alumni, supporters, and the public in helping to acquire and recover Wolfpack Athletic memorabilia and historical items whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

The WHS Athletic Hall of Fame’s board is on the search for trophies, plaques, and other Williamson athletic items that they can preserve and display, according to a recent press release from the organization.

