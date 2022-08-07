Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — A capacity crowd was on hand in the ballroom of the historic Mountaineer Hotel on Saturday as the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame held their Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony and 25th Anniversary Celebration. 

Over 100 people were on hand as the WHS Hall of Fame Board of Directors inducted the 24th class of distinguished former Wolfpack athletes into the illustrious group. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

