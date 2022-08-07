WILLIAMSON — A capacity crowd was on hand in the ballroom of the historic Mountaineer Hotel on Saturday as the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame held their Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony and 25th Anniversary Celebration.
Over 100 people were on hand as the WHS Hall of Fame Board of Directors inducted the 24th class of distinguished former Wolfpack athletes into the illustrious group.
The six new inductees were Harvey Austin class of 1975, Olivia Banks-Nelson class of 2011, Stacie Fletcher-Beckett class of 1996, Ralph Pyszkowski class of 1997, Burke Taylor III class of 1975, and Bobby Whaley class of 1959.
Four of the six inductees were in attendance to be inducted but all six inductees were represented. Accepting for Harvey Austin was his brother Tony while accepting for Bobby Whaley was his son Doug.
In addition to inducting the Hall’s Class of 2022, the Hall of Fame Board of Directors also held a special recognition and reunion of the 1983 Williamson Wolfpack Class AA State Championship Team, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary this coming school year.
Several team members and former coaches were in attendance, including the head coach Allan Hatcher who served as the keynote speaker.
The Hall of Fame Board, in addition to its 2022 Induction Class and recognizing the 1983 champs, will also honor individuals with a new “Friend of the Pack” Honor Award given to individuals the board believes to have made exceptional contributions to the success of Williamson High School’s Athletics Program during the school’s 101-year history.
The 2022 Friends of the 'Pack recipients were the late June Blevins and Jeanette McCoy. The families of both Blevins' and McCoy were on hand to accept the award.
Founding WHS Athletic Hall of Fame President Greg Smith was also included in the ceremonies as he gave special remarks to the crowd regarding the 25th Anniversary of the Hall.
The 25th Anniversary Celebration included two events beginning with a Meet and Greet Reception on Friday, Aug. 5, and their Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Banquet on Saturday, Aug. 6. Both events were at the Historic Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson.
The Mountaineer Hotel staff provided food for both nights of the events while the Mingo Central High School BETA Club helped serve dinner and drinks to the guests on Saturday.
The WHS HOF Board of Directors went ahead and announced their plans and dates for the 26th Induction ceremony and meet and greet which will be held on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
The Board also announced their plans to honor two more state championship teams in 2023 as they will be recognizing the 1964 AA Basketball State Champions and the 1965 AA Baseball State Champs.
