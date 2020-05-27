WILLIAMSON — With much regret, the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee has decided to postpone its 2020 inductions and annual Fall dinner due to the corona virus pandemic, according to a press release issued by the organization this past week.
Because of social distancing regulations and the possibility that the virus can still be causing health issues until early next year, the board of directors believes it will be best to not hold the annual event this September.
“In these uncertain times, it is difficult to determine how things will pan out in the upcoming months,” said board secretary Kyle Lovern.
The WHS Athletic Hall of Fame has honored past Wolfpack athletes, coaches and supporters of the program for several years. Plaques of past recipients are displayed on the outside wall of the WHS Hall of Fame room at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
“There have been many great athletes and state champions that attended Williamson High School,” said HOF President Cecil Hatfield. “We know there are others that should be honored and the board of directors still plans to continue the inductions in 2021.”
“Anyone wanting to make a nomination for 2021 may still do so. A copy of the nomination form is on our Facebook page,” said Lovern. “Or you can send me a personal message and I can e-mail you the nomination form.”
Past athletes can be nominated again even if their name has been nominated before. The board will keep the forms on file.
“Someone has to nominate an athlete, coach or even booster before they can be considered for induction,” Hatfield said.
To keep up with future WHS Hall of Fame announcements and dates, the board encourages persons to follow the Facebook page and watch for press releases in local media outlets.