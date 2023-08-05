Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame enshrined their 26th group of former Wolfpack athletes as they held the annual Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 5 inside the Williamson Fire Station.

The six new athletes who were added to the illustrious list of former Wolfpack greats were Brandon Belcher class of 2006, Clarence "Pee Wee" Chapman class of 1965, John "Buckwheat" Dillard class of 1975, Jimmy Fletcher class of 1973, Bryan Hatfield class of 1985, and Dan Scott class of 1985. 

