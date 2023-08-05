Pictured from left are Class of 2023 Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees Dan Scott, Bryan Hatfield, Jimmy Fletcher, Debbie Chapman (accepting for her brother Clarence "Pee Wee" Chapman), John "Buckwheat" Dillard, and Harold Hickok (accepting for Brandon Belcher.) Pictured on the far right is WHS Athletic Hall of Fame President Jeffrey Reynolds.
Longtime Williamson Wolfpack supporter Margaret receives her "Friend of the Pack" award during the 26th WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 5. Also pictured are Margaret Fletcher and WHS HOF President Jeffrey Reynolds.
Longtime Williamson Wolfpack supporter and historian Bill Jarrell receives his "Friend of the Pack" award during the 26th WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 5. Also pictured are HOF member Tim Moore and WHS HOF President Jeffrey Reynolds.
WILLIAMSON — The Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame enshrined their 26th group of former Wolfpack athletes as they held the annual Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 5 inside the Williamson Fire Station.
The six new athletes who were added to the illustrious list of former Wolfpack greats were Brandon Belcher class of 2006, Clarence "Pee Wee" Chapman class of 1965, John "Buckwheat" Dillard class of 1975, Jimmy Fletcher class of 1973, Bryan Hatfield class of 1985, and Dan Scott class of 1985.