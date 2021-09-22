WILLIAMSON — The Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee officially inducted a new class to be enshrined among the other Wolfpack greats on Saturday.
Being inducted as the newest members in the 24th year of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Class were James Kipper Melmige (class of 1973), Tonya Phillips Strother (class of 1985), Jared Blalock (class of 2005), Clarence “Willie” Davis (class of 1988), Pam Sword Crum (class of 1980), Rufus Diamond (class of 1968), Dennis Hannah (class of 1999), and the late Stevie Thorn (class of 1985.)
During the induction ceremony, a special recognition was held for former WHS coach and HOF member Cecil Hatfield who passed away in Nov. at the age of 83. Hatfield served as the President on the Board of Directors for the Hall of Fame the past several years and led the Williamson baseball team to the Class AAA State Championship in 1965.