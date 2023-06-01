Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Barboursville native Cam Jarvis and Kermit’s Davey Jude are in a great spot going into the final round of the 104th West Virginia Amateur Golf Championship on Wednesday at the Greenbrier Resort.

Jarvis and Jude both tied at 3-under-par 67 in the third round on Tuesday at the Meadows course, but Jarvis still holds a one-shot lead over Jude for the tournament at 1-under par.

