WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Parks and Recreation Commission began working on improving the athletic courts at Don Zappin Memorial Park in the west end this past week.
The work being done is a part of Phase 1 of the Williamson Community Park Concept Plan that was announced earlier this year.
“We are excited to announce another part of Phase 1 has started,” Parks Director Jarrod Dean said on their Facebook page. “Pursuant to our plans and commitment to our community, we are building 3 brand new outdoor pickleball courts along with a brand new basketball court with all new equipment. We are very excited to get this part of the project under-way.”
By the close of last week all three of the new pickleball courts and the basketball court had received a fresh layer of asphalt.
”Please continue to observe that these areas are still shut down due to construction and the integrity of our new asphalt,” Dean said. “We appreciate your patience and will update you later on our painting of the courts and new equipment installation.”
