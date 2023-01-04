NAUGATUCK — Fans in attendance at the second night of the Inaugural Kaydence Maynard Memorial Christmas Classic were treated to a thrilling basketball prep level basketball game between Flyght Academy and Wesley Christian.
Flyght Academy is a post graduate school located in Dayton, Ohio and is coached by former standout West Virginia guard Juwan Staten. Staten played for coach Bob Huggins from 2012 to 2015 and was named First Team All-Big12 his last two seasons.
Wesley Christian is located in nearby Allen in Floyd County, Kentucky and is coached by Gilbert native and Mingo Central graduate Shawn Ward.
The two coaches had their talented rosters face off in what was arguably the most exciting game of the two-day tournament.
The game featured back-and-forth action all game long as neither team had more than a six point lead all game long. Wesley Christian went into the fourth quarter ahead 46-43 and held a slim advantage for much of the final stanza.
Leading 71-70 with a minute to play, the Circuit Riders had possession of the ball and were looking to add to their lead. Freshman big man Sefa Sackey got a nice pass on a pick-and-roll from Spencer but Sackey could not convert the dunk which led to a fast break the other way.
Flyght Academy’s Ty Bloom corralled the ball and sped to the other end to lay it in for two and give his team the 72-71 lead with 50 seconds remaining.
Wesley Christian turned the ball over the next time down the floor and Gavin Smith connected on another transition basket for Flyght Academy to give them the 74-71 lead.
Coach Ward signaled for a timeout to draw up a play to tie the game and Spencer got a good look, but the shot was off the mark at the buzzer and Flyght Academy escaped with the exciting win.
Andre Skelin led the Circuit Riders in scoring as the 6’8” senior hit six three-pointers and finished with 24 points. Spencer was next on the scoresheet with 16 points while Sackey was right behind him with 15.
Bloom paced Flyght Academy and led all scorers with 16 points while Smith also added 16 for the victors, 13 coming in the fourth quarter.
