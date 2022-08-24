Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — Over the past three seasons, Wayne’s football team has only a half-dozen wins to its credit.

After posting a 1-9 record in 2019, the Pioneers went 2-4 in an abbreviated 2020 season and then matched their win total from the previous two seasons with a 3-7 record in 2021.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags

Recommended for you