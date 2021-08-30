GOODY, Ky. — The East Ridge Warriors improved to 2-0 in the 2021 season on Friday night at Haywood Stadium as they picked up a win over Phelps in the annual Pike County Bowl by a final score of 40-26.
East Ridge quarterback Dylan Burdine had a game to remember for the Warriors as the signal caller scored six touchdowns on the day and accounted for 350 total yards of offense.
The game was neck-and-neck at the start as Phelps got on the scoreboard first after a nice 41 yard scamper from Bryson Locklear to take a 6-0 lead early on.
The Warriors took the lead on their next possession as Burdine ran it in from two yards out and passed to Isaiah Adkins for the two point try as they took an 8-6 lead with 6:52 in the first.
The Hornets snatched the lead right back on their next possession as coach Andrew West went to the air and sophomore QB Stevie Todd Layne found senior Cainan Land for the 22 yard touchdown. Bryson Layne ran in the two point try as Phelps took the 14-8 lead with 4:37 left in the opening quarter.
East Ridge then went on a 20-0 run as Burdine scored two times in the second quarter and again early in the third period to give his team the 26-14 lead.
Phelps refused to go away as they cut the deficit to one score on their next possession, as Locklear broke free again and raced 28 yards to the end zone t cut the East Ridge lead to 26-20 with 3:50 left in the third.
Burdine then found the end zone for his final two touchdown to put the game out of reach as they extended their lead back to 20 at 40-20 with 6:30 to play.
Phelps scored one final time as coach West dialed up a halfback pass and Locklear tossed a 1 yard TD to Corey Turnmire to bring the score to 40-26 with 4:30 to play.
Burdine was the top performer in the game as he finished with 149 yards rushing on 22 carries while also passing for 201 yards through the air.
For Phelps, Locklear carried the load on the ground as he ran 13 times for 150 yards and two scores.
Stevie Todd Layne finished 9-16 passing for 106 yards, one TD , and one interception in his second career start. Land was his top target as he caught four passes for 72 yards.
Defensively, Landon Dotson and Brayden Chapman each turned in 11 tackles apiece to lead the way for coach Andrew West. Dotson had two tackles for loss including a sack.
Stevie Todd Layne also finished in double digits in tackles with 10 while Will Gooslin was credited with nine and Locklear recorded seven.
With the loss the Hornets fell to 0-2 on the season and will be back in action on Friday night as they welcome Floyd County foe Prestonsburg to Marty Casey Stadium for only the second ever matchup all time between the two schools. The Blackcats won the lone matchup by a final of 50-22 in 1987.
Prestonsburg comes into the game with an 0-2 record as well as they lost to Magoffin County 34-6 last week and suffered a defeat due to a COVID-19 cancellation in week one.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Gaino Stiltner Field.
Score by Quarters
ERHS (2-0): 8 12 6 14 — 40
PHS (0-2): 14 0 6 6 — 26
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
P: 41 yard run Locklear (2pt no good) 9:34
ER: 2 yard run Burdine (2pt pass good) 6:52
P: 22 yard pass Layne to Land (2pt good) 4:37
Second Quarter
ER: 1 yard run Burdine (2pt no good) 8:36
ER: 3 yard run Burdine (2pt no good) 25.9 seconds
Third Quarter
ER: 1 yard run Burdine (2pt no good) 7:49
P: 28 yard run Locklear (2pt no good) 3:50
Fourth Quarter
ER: 1 yard run Burdine (2 pt good) 8:00
ER: 18 yard run Burdine (2pt no good) 6:30
P: 1 yard pass Locklear to Turnmire (2pt no good) 4:30