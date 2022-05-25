MASON, W.Va. — For the second straight season the Man Lady Hillbillies saw their season come to an end in the Class A Region IV Final against Wahama.
The White Falcons defeated Man 3-1 to win game two of the region championship on Wednesday as they advanced to this week’s State Softball Tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston in search of back-to-back state titles.
Wahama wasted no time getting on the board as they capitalized on a Man error after a single by Morgan Christian to take an early 1-0 lead.
The score would remain the same until the bottom of the fifth inning as both Man’s Morgan Cooper and Waham’s Mikie Lieving were once again dealing.
The White Falcons would be able to add to their lead in the fifth as Lieving was able to reach on a three-base error and then came in on a sac fly off the bat of Amber Wolfe to make it 2-0.
Wahama took a 3-0 lead one batter later as Lauren Noble connected an a solo home run to deep centerfield to bring the Wahama faithful to their feet.
Man finally was able to muster a rally and score a run off of Lieving in the top of the sixth inning. Cooper was able to reach on an error to start the inning and then McKinlee Cline singled two put two runners on base.
After Lieving retired Ashlee Tomblin and Jacklyn Barnett for two big outs, Man’s Trista Marcum delivered a RBI single into center that scored Cooper to make it 3-1.
Marcum made a miscue on the base paths however as she got thrown out advancing to second to end the Man threat.
Lieving then retired the Lady ‘Billies in order in the top of the seventh inning to end the game. The junior earned the win as she struck out seven hitters and allowed only four hits with one walk.
Cooper was once again the tough luck loser for Man as all three of the runs she allowed were unearned. She gave up four hits and struck out 10 batters in six innings pitched.
Cline paced coach Randy Epperly’s club at the plate with two singles in the loss. Marcum had the RBI single and senior Olivia Ramsey also singled to round out the offense for Man.
With the loss Man saw their season come to a close with a record of 13-6 while Wahama improved to 26-2 and advanced to the Class A State Tournament at Little Creek Park in Charleston.
Score by Innings
MHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 4 3
WHS: 1 0 0 0 2 0 x — 3 4 1