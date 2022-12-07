VAN — Last season, the Van girls basketball team finished (8-14) and were eliminated from post season play by Tug Valley in the first round of the Class A sectionals.
The Lady Bulldogs will not see much rest during the season as the team consists of only seven players.
In addition to lacking depth, the Lady Bulldogs have only one senior on their roster this season.
“Even though some of them are new, they’re all athletic and they can do certain things, so I think we’ll be okay,” said Van coach Sam Terry.
“I thought we’d have a few more players come back then we did, I thought we would have three more seniors and another junior come back, but all of them decided not to come back and play,” said Terry.
Terry is entering his third season as the head coach of the Lady Bulldogs, and this season, he expects big production from his lone senior, Emma Wilcox.
Last season, Wilcox averaged around 17 ppg for the majority of the year, before a late season battle with Covid would cause her to miss time and drop her points per game to around 14.
“Emma really turned around last year and was a big time scorer, she’s worked during the summer and offseason to get better, so we’ll be leaning on her a lot to get things done,” said Terry.
Terry said that limited practice opportunity is a challenge that his team will face due to having so few players.
“We had eight players basically all year last year, so its something we’re kind of used to with those numbers, we make do of what we’ve got and we don’t make excuses about it,” he said.
“We don’t make excuses about it, we go out there and prepare the best we can with the amount of girls we’ve got, but it is a challenge to do some things.”
Bulldog fans also expect sophomore Hailey Adkins to have a successful year, as she averaged around six points per game as a freshman last year.
“She’s really worked this summer to get more comfortable with what I’ve asked her to do.”
Terry said that he hopes the team’s athleticism could outshine their inexperience as the season progresses.
“We’re actually more athletic than we’ve been, and I hope that takes the place of the inexperience we have.”
“I honestly think that competing through the sectionals we will be more athletic and I think that gives us a chance, especially on the defensive end with the different things we can do.”
Van will open their season up at home with an intercounty rivalry game against Sherman.
“I’m looking forward to it, I know they’re kind of rebuilding too and they’re going through some growing pains as well, so I think its a good start for us.”
“It’s a little more important when you’re playing your county rival,” concluded Terry.
2022-23 Van Girls Basketball Schedule
Nov 29, 22 Sherman home 7 p.m.
Dec 01, 22 Liberty (Raleigh) away 6 p.m.
Dec 03, 22 Richwood away 2 p.m.
Dec 05, 22 Man home 6 p.m.
Dec 06, 22 Greater Beckley Christian home 6 p.m.
Dec 09, 22 Hannan Senior/Middle away 6 p.m.
Dec 10, 22 Notre Dame home 2 p.m.
Dec 16, 22 Wahama home 6 p.m.
Dec 19, 22 Independence Senior home 6 p.m.
Dec 20, 22 Poca away 6 p.m.
Dec 22, 22 Scott away 7 p.m.
Jan 05, 23 Liberty (Raleigh) home 6 p.m.
Jan 06, 23 Wahama Senior/Middle away 6 p.m.
Jan 12, 23 Greater Beckley Christian away 6 p.m.
Jan 13, 23 Hannan Senior/Middle home 6 p.m.
Jan 14, 23 Notre Dame away 2 p.m.
Jan 17, 23 Meadow Bridge away 7 p.m.
Jan 19, 23 Man away 6 p.m.
Jan 23, 23 Poca away 6 p.m.
Jan 26, 23 Sherman away 7 p.m.
Feb 01, 23 Independence Senior away 6 p.m.
Feb 04, 23 Richwood home 2 p.m.