PIKEVILLE, Ky. - Later this fall, UPike baseball will be hosting a new camp geared toward helping local children learn the fundamentals of the game.
UPike will host a new "Little Bears" Baseball Camp on Saturday, October 19 for children ages 6-12. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon and is only $50 per camper.
Campers will be taught the fundamentals of the game from UPike coaches and players and build the skills necessary to be successful players throughout their lives.
At the end of the camp, there will be a home run derby for their appropriate age groups.
Campers must bring their own bat, gloves, pants, and hats. There will also be UPike baseball gear available for sale at the camp.
For more information, families can contact head baseball coach Casey Hamilton at 859-230-1436 or assistant coach Jake Sokoll at 734-301-8740.