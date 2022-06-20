Mingo Central’s Tyler Ooten was the lone Miner named to the Class AA all-state baseball team, which was released this past week.
Ooten hit .322 at the plate this season for MCHS and ripped a team best 10 doubles with 22 RBIs.
On the mound the senior was the teams No. 1 pitcher and he went 4-3 with a 2.82 ERA. He pitched 44.2 innings on the hill and struck out 64 batters with 22 walks.
Here is the Class AA all-state baseball team released Wednesday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association:
First team
P — Cam Manns, Shady Spring, Jr.
P — Collin Cottrell, Sissonville, Sr.
P — Dawson Maynard, Logan, Jr.
C — Atticus Goodson, Independence, Sr.
C — Jake Ramey, Logan, Jr.
Inf- Nathaniel Junkins, Robert C. Byrd, Sr. (captain)
Inf — Jacob Howard, Wyoming East, Jr.
Inf — Michael McKinney, Independence, Sr.
Inf — Kerry Collins, Bluefield, Sr.
OF — Korbin Bostic, Logan, Sr.
OF — Evan Dennison, Fairmont Sr. Sr.
OF — Nick George, Robert C. Byrd, Jr.
Util -Josh Lovell, Shady Spring, Sr.
Util — Gunner, Riley, Fairmont Sr., Jr.
Util — Cole Malnick, North Marion, Jr.
Second team
P — Mayson Jack, Fairmont Sr., Jr.
P — Luke Sperry, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.
P — Tanner Sipes, Independence, Sr.
C — Bryson Redmond, Bluefield, Soph. (captain)
C — Peyton Clark, Frankfort, Sr.
Inf — Brody Dalton, Chapmanville, Jr.
Inf — Garrett Williamson, Logan, Jr.
Inf — Ryker Brown, Bluefield, Sr.
Inf — Alfred Isch, Philip Barbour, Jr.
OF — Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont, Sr.
OF — Isaiah Ramsey, Sissonville, Sr.
OF — Will Bright, Herbert Hoover, Sr.
OF — Aiden Slack, Logan, Jr.
Util — Tanner Cook, Robert C. Byrd, Sr.
Util — Carson Brown, Independence, Sr.
Honorable mention
Tyler Baldwin, Braxton County; Clay Basham, Independence; Ryan Beasley, Herbert Hoover; Gavin Blair, Fairmont Senior; Noah Broadwater, Kesyer; Brett Bumgarner, Winfield; Trey Butcher, Chapmanville; Colten Carpenter, Sissonville; Levi Cassidy, Wayne; Cody Cooper, Philip Barbour; Tobin Cruz, North Marion; Caleb Fuller, Bluefield; J.P. Girod, Nicholas County; Andrew Lynch, Frankfort; Hunter Harmon, Bluefield; Seth Healy, Keyser; Caleb Henson, Winfield; Alex Johnston, Shady Spring; Dustin Keener, Grafton; Tyler Kelly, Weir; Will Kirkendall, Chapmanville; Dylan Kuhl, Winfield; Andy Lester, Independence; Stevie Loftis, Sissonville; Johnny Lopez, Lincoln; Konnor Lowe, Logan; Andrew Lynch, Frankfort; Tyler Mackey, Shady Spring; Michael Martin, Lincoln; Jacob Meadows, Shady Spring; Griffin Miller, Scott; Tyler Ooten, Mingo Central; Alex Pritt, Nicholas County; Hagen Summers, Nitro; Tyson Thompson, Chapmanville; Connor Tingler, East Fairmont; Jared Vestal, PikeView; Sam Viani, Fairmont Senior; Tanner Whitten, Wyoming East.