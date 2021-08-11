GOODY, Ky. — Recent Belfry graduate Tyler Chaffin finalized his college decision on Tuesday, Aug. 3 as he signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“This feels amazing, it really is a dream come true,” Chaffin said during his signing in the BHS Auditorium. “Ever since I was a little kid I wanted to go onto college and play football. That’s all I’ve ever wanted.”
Chaffin, who grew up in Mingo County in West Virginia, started his career at Tug Valley High School where he played his first two seasons before transferring to Belfry before his junior season and finishing out his career in the red-and-white.
The two-sport athlete started as a defensive back in both his junior and senior seasons for the Pirates and was a member of the 2019 Class 3A State Championship team.
In 2019, Chaffin played in 13 of 14 games for BHS and registered 38 total tackles. In 2020 he played in all 11 games and once again turned in 38 tackles while also contributing two sacks.
During Chaffin’s sophomore season at Tug Valley he played quarterback for the Panthers and completed 77 of 158 passes for 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also a threat with his legs as he often times had to create a play on his own as he rushed 82 times for 350 yards and six more scores.
He was also a two-year starter on the BHS basketball team for head coach Mark Thompson averaging double-figures both seasons and started his sophomore season on the hardwood at Tug Valley.
Chaffin said that the staff at Kentucky Wesleyan plans to use him as a free safety on the defensive side of the ball.
Kentucky Wesleyan is a private Methodist college located in Owensboro. The Panthers compete in the NCAA Division II as a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC).