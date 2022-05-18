Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central had another dual signing day this past Friday morning as cheerleader Skyler Mounts signed with Concord University and soccer goalie Justin May signed with West Virginia Tech. The two were joined by former coaches, teammates, classmates, and their parents as they held a signing ceremony inside the MCHS Auditorium. May and Mounts were also named the MCHS Prom King and Queen following Saturday’s Spring Prom.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

Recommended for you