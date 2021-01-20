GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates football team recently had two more players sign to continue their careers on the gridiron at the collegiate level. Senior offensive linemen Logan McCoy and Spence Hensley both signed with Union College located in Barbourville, Kentucky. Both McCoy and Hensley were multi-year starters on the offensive line for the Pirates and members of Class AAA State Championship Team in 2019. They helped coach Haywood’s club become one of the top rushing teams in the state once again this past season, as the Pirates averaged 315 yards per game on the ground in 2020. Union College is a private institution that competes athletically in the NAIA, primarily in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Two Belfry seniors sign with Union College
