NAUGATUCK — Wednesday, Jan 11 was a big day for Tug Valley High School as they had a student-athlete sign to continue their career at the collegiate level when softball standout Kinna Justice inked with Alice Lloyd College.
Justice is a talented two-way player for coach Rocky Hall who is returning for her senior season this Spring and hoped to help guide Tug Valley to a sectional crown.
For the past two seasons she has split time between pitcher and shortstop for the Lady Panthers and has been one of the team’s best clutch hitters.
Justice was joined by her parents Charlie and Stacy Justice as well as several other teammates, coaches, and family members.
Also present were Alice Lloyd assistant coach Mason Schroeder along with Tug Valley Principal Dr. Doug Ward and Athletic Director Clyde Farley, who also coaches Justice on the girls basketball team.
