Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

kinna justice signing.JPG
Buy Now

Tug Valley’s Kinna Justice is all smiles as she signed a letter of intent to play softball at Alice Lloyd College on Wednesday, Jan. 11. She is joined by her parents Charlie and Stacy Justice.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — Wednesday, Jan 11 was a big day for Tug Valley High School as they had a student-athlete sign to continue their career at the collegiate level when softball standout Kinna Justice inked with Alice Lloyd College.

Justice is a talented two-way player for coach Rocky Hall who is returning for her senior season this Spring and hoped to help guide Tug Valley to a sectional crown.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you