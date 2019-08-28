DELBARTON - The Tug Valley Road Runners Club (TVRRC) is hosting their second annual Fastest, Dirtiest, and the Oldest Race Series which is scheduled to start on Aug. 31 in Delbarton and wrap up on Sept. 21 in Williamson.
The Tug Valley Road Runners Race Series will include the Bill Smith Memorial Bulldog 5K (Fastest) on August in Delbarton, the Coal Dust Run/Walk 5K (Dirtiest) on Sept. 14 in Williamson and the Frank O'Brien Memorial 8K and 2-mile walk (Oldest) on Sept. 21 also in Williamson.
The Bill Smith Memorial Bulldog 5K has a $20 entrance fee and $25 on race day.
The race takes place during the annual Delbarton Homecoming Festival that takes place every year.
The race honors Smith who was the coach for the Burch Lady Bulldogs when they won the State Championship in 1990 and finished runner-up in 1991. This year's race starts at 8 a.m. at the town square in Delbarton.
The Coal Dust Run/Walk 5K is a fun run that is designed to pay homage to the regions major industry for many years, the coal industry. The race fee for this run is $25, but it raises to $30 after Sept. 3.
The race will start at the Coal House in Williamson at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14, and runners will run through a couple of dust zones where they will be completely covered in "coal dust."
The third and final race of the series is the longest of them all in the Frank O'Brien Memorial 8K and 2-mile walk. This race will take place during the annual King Coal Festival, which will be going on in downtown Williamson on Sept. 21.
Fees for this race are $20 if you pre-register and $25 on race day. The race will start at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College at 9 a.m.
Runners may participate in any or all three races but must enter and finish in all three in the series in order to be eligible for a unique finisher's medal for completing all three races and a race series T-shirt. Each individual race also features a medal and T-shirts for the participants, so someone who completes the series will go home with four medals in total and four different T-shirts.
The registration fee for the race series itself is $15 and must be paid by the first of the three races, which is the Bill Smith Memorial Bulldog 5K.
To register for the series or any of the individual races you can do so at the Coal House in downtown Williamson or at Williamson Health and Wellness Center. You can also visit the Tug Valley Road Runners Facebook page and the Tug Valley Road Runners Race Series event page for more information.
