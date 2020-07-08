Essential reporting in volatile times.

tv hoops.jpg

Tug Valley head coach Garland “Rabbit”Thompson talks to his team during a timeout in a game against Williamstown in the 2019-20 season.

 Jarrid McCormick/Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — The Class A powerhouse Tug Valley Panthers revealed their schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 boys’ basketball season this past week.

The 22-game slate features several familiar opponents and some new faces as well as the Panthers will once again play one of the toughest schedules in all of Class A.

TVHS will start the season on the road on Dec 11 playing one of their new opponents as they make the trek to Monongalia County to play Clay Battelle High School. The Panthers will play a home-and-home series with the Cee Bees.

Coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s squad will then return home for three straight games, with the first two games being part of a TVHS Christmas Tournament that will be held in Naugatuck on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.

The daunting schedule features home-and-homes with Class AA rival Mingo Central along with Class A foes Tolsia, Man, Greater Beckley Christian, and Greenbrier West.

The Panthers will also host Robert C. Byrd, who jumped to Class AAA in the new 4-class system, in a single contest as well as home games against traditional class A power Tucker County, and local Christian school Beth Haven along with playing road games against Class AA Williamstown and sectional foe Van.

Rounding out the schedule is three tournament games, two coming in the annual Hatfield and McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse and the third coming against Webster County on Feb. 10 at noon in the Little General Shootout at West Virginia State.

Tug Valley’s opponents for the two games in the Christmas Tournament and in the HM Shootout were not announced. The schedule is road heavy to start, but TVHS will end the season with seven of their final nine games being played at home.

The Panthers finished the 2019-20 season with a 13-12 overall record and claimed the 14th Regional Championship and 20th Sectional Title in school history as coach Thompson returned to the sidelines after a four year hiatus.

They had punched their ticket to the Class A State Tournament in Charleston and were slated to play No.1 seed Williamstown when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and completely cancelled the entire tournament.

The Panthers, who return every player from a year ago, are poised to make a run for the school’s fourth state championship in the newly revamped Class A during the 2020-2021 season, assuming that the sports world is back to normal by then.

2020-2021 Tug Valley Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location

12/11 Clay Battelle Away

12/18 Christmas Tourn. Home

12/19 Christmas Tourn. Home

12/29 Robert C. Byrd Home

01/05 Tolsia Away

01/08 Greater Beckley Away

01/12 Van Away

01/15 HM Shootout WFH

01/16 HM Shootout WFH

01/19 Mingo Central Away

01/22 Greenbrier West Away

01/26 Tolsia Home

01/29 Man Away

01/30 Tucker County Home

02/02 Mingo Central Home

02/05 Greenbrier West Home

02/06 Williamstown Away

02/10 Webster County Little General

02/13 Greater Beckley Home

02/16 Man Home

02/20 Clay Battelle Home

02/23 Beth Haven Home

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.