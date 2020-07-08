NAUGATUCK — The Class A powerhouse Tug Valley Panthers revealed their schedule for the upcoming 2020-21 boys’ basketball season this past week.
The 22-game slate features several familiar opponents and some new faces as well as the Panthers will once again play one of the toughest schedules in all of Class A.
TVHS will start the season on the road on Dec 11 playing one of their new opponents as they make the trek to Monongalia County to play Clay Battelle High School. The Panthers will play a home-and-home series with the Cee Bees.
Coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s squad will then return home for three straight games, with the first two games being part of a TVHS Christmas Tournament that will be held in Naugatuck on Dec. 18 and Dec. 19.
The daunting schedule features home-and-homes with Class AA rival Mingo Central along with Class A foes Tolsia, Man, Greater Beckley Christian, and Greenbrier West.
The Panthers will also host Robert C. Byrd, who jumped to Class AAA in the new 4-class system, in a single contest as well as home games against traditional class A power Tucker County, and local Christian school Beth Haven along with playing road games against Class AA Williamstown and sectional foe Van.
Rounding out the schedule is three tournament games, two coming in the annual Hatfield and McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse and the third coming against Webster County on Feb. 10 at noon in the Little General Shootout at West Virginia State.
Tug Valley’s opponents for the two games in the Christmas Tournament and in the HM Shootout were not announced. The schedule is road heavy to start, but TVHS will end the season with seven of their final nine games being played at home.
The Panthers finished the 2019-20 season with a 13-12 overall record and claimed the 14th Regional Championship and 20th Sectional Title in school history as coach Thompson returned to the sidelines after a four year hiatus.
They had punched their ticket to the Class A State Tournament in Charleston and were slated to play No.1 seed Williamstown when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and completely cancelled the entire tournament.
The Panthers, who return every player from a year ago, are poised to make a run for the school’s fourth state championship in the newly revamped Class A during the 2020-2021 season, assuming that the sports world is back to normal by then.
2020-2021 Tug Valley Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Date Opponent Location
12/11 Clay Battelle Away
12/18 Christmas Tourn. Home
12/19 Christmas Tourn. Home
12/29 Robert C. Byrd Home
01/05 Tolsia Away
01/08 Greater Beckley Away
01/12 Van Away
01/15 HM Shootout WFH
01/16 HM Shootout WFH
01/19 Mingo Central Away
01/22 Greenbrier West Away
01/26 Tolsia Home
01/29 Man Away
01/30 Tucker County Home
02/02 Mingo Central Home
02/05 Greenbrier West Home
02/06 Williamstown Away
02/10 Webster County Little General
02/13 Greater Beckley Home
02/16 Man Home
02/20 Clay Battelle Home
02/23 Beth Haven Home