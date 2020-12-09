NAUGATUCK — Despite missing out on much of the 2020 volleyball regular season and the entire postseason, Tug Valley senior Makayla May still earned recognition for her play on the hardwood.
May found out this past week that she was one of 71 players across the state of West Virginia recognized on the prestigious North-South Volleyball squads.
May was named to the South squad and would have played in a series of all-star games featuring the top volleyball players from across the state, but the game itself was cancelled due to COVID-19.
May was a four-year starter for the TVHS volleyball team and served as Co-Captain of the squad for coaches Greg and Pam Chapman in 2020.
She is also a standout basketball player for the Panthers and head coach Clyde Farley, having been named to the All-State team in each of her first three seasons.
May and the Lady Panthers should be one of the top teams in the new ‘Class A’ during in the 2020-21 basketball season, which has been delayed until at least Jan. 11.