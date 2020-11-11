NAUGATUCK — After Mingo County was revealed to still be in the red on the Saturday, Oct. 31 color-coded metric map, Tug Valley’s season finale scheduled against Wirt County on Nov. 6 had to be cancelled.
It made the fourth consecutive week that the Panthers were sidelined and it meant they were only able to play three games in the regular season.
TVHS took care of business and won all three games, but it looked like they would not be permitted to play in the postseason due to falling short of the 4-game minimum games played requirement set forth by the WVSSAC earlier this season.
But after some last minute “tweaks” by the WVSSAC, the Panthers were permitted to appear in the Class A Playoffs and even finished rated No. 1 in the class with their perfect 3-0 record.
Tug Valley is set to host No. 16 seed Tygarts Valley but the only problem, Mingo County was red once again on the most recent map released Saturday night.
What that means is that the Panthers will not be able to play the first round matchup against the Bulldogs on Friday or Saturday. However, just in this strange 2020 season, the WVSSAC is allowing teams to schedule games on Sunday which leaves a window open for the game to be played if both county’s are either green, yellow, or gold when the newest map is released on Saturday at 5 p.m.
If the game is played on Sunday kickoff would come at 1:30 p.m. at Bob Brewer Stadium, in what would be the first ever meeting between the two schools with the same initials.
The Bulldogs were able to play nine games in the 2020 season and finished with a 7-2 record. They qualified for the postseason for the second consecutive year under fourth year coach Rodney Bright. They fell to Greenbrier West 52-13 in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs.
Tygarts Valley boasts wins against Tucker County, Webster County, Pocahontas County, Valley Wetzel, Gilmer County, Ravenswood, and Richwood and their two losses come to Class AA No. 16 seed Elkins 39-34 and to Class A. No. 3 Doddridge County 49-12.
Tug Valley got their three wins in come from behind fashion, winning 22-20 on the road at Sherman on Sept. 4, defeating Class AA Logan 22-12 on Oct. 2, and then coming back to knock off James Monroe 38-32 on Oct. 6.
Below is the complete playoff schedule for all three classes in the state of West Virginia:
Class AAA:
No. 16 John Marshall (5-4) at No. 1 Cabell Midland (5-0) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
No. 15 Ripley (6-3) at No. 2 South Charleston (5-0) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3:00 p.m.
No. 14 University (3-3) at No. 3 Musselman (6-1) — Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
No. 13 George Washington (3-2) at No. 4 Martinsburg (4-1) — Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
No. 12 Washington (5-4) at No. 5 Bridgeport (6-1) — Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
No. 11 Hurricane (4-2) at No. 6 Spring Valley (4-1) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
No. 10 Princeton (6-2) at No. 7 Wheeling Park (7-1) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 5:00 p.m.
No. 9 Spring Mills (5-2) at No. 8 Parkersburg (6-2) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
Class AA:
No. 16 Elkins (5-3) at No. 1 Sissonville (5-0) — Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
No. 15 Clay County (7-2) at No. 2 Bluefield (5-1) — Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
No. 14 Independence (5-2) at No. 3 Frankfort (7-1) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 5:00 p.m.
No. 13 Herbert Hoover (5-2) at No. 4 Liberty Raleigh (6-0) — Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
No. 12 Point Pleasant (4-2) at No. 5 Oak Glen (6-1) — Saturday, Nov. 14 at 4:00 p.m.
No. 11 Braxton County (6-2) at No. 6 Fairmont Senior (7-2) — Friday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
No. 10 North Marion (6-3) at No. 7 Keyser (7-2) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3:00 p.m.
No. 9 Poca (6-1) at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd (7-2) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 5:00 p.m.
Class A:
No. 16 Tygarts Valley (7-2) at No. 1 Tug Valley (3-0) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
No. 15 Madonna (7-2) at No. 2 Greenbrier West (8-0) — Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
No. 14 East Hardy (5-2) at No. 3 Doddridge County (6-1) — Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
No. 13 Wheeling Central Catholic (6-3) at No. 4 St. Marys (8-1) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
No. 12 Buffalo (5-2) at No. 5 Midland Trail (4-1) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3:00 pm
No. 11 Tolsia (4-2) at No. 6 Williamstown (5-2) — Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
No. 10. Wirt County (5-2) at No. 7 Ritchie County (8-2) — Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
No. 9 Moorefield (4-2) at No. 8 Pendleton County (5-2) — Friday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.