NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers remained undefeated to start the 2021 season as they picked up a pair of wins this past week against in-county rival Mingo Central and sectional foe Van.
In the first of two matchups with the Class AA Miners on March 9, TVHS came out on fire in front of their home crowd as they raced ahead to a 14-2 lead midway through the period as they forced MCHS into five turnovers in the first four minutes of play.
The Miners led by third year coach Stan Elkins settled down however and trimmed the Tug lead to 18-12 at the end of the period thanks to two threes from junior Justin May and a long ball from Preston Smith.
The Miners cut the lead to three at 23-30 after a trifecta from freshman Ethan Thomason but TVHS closed out the quarter strong as senior Ian Reed scored a bucket following a steal in the closing seconds to give the Panthers a 31-25 lead into the half.
Coming out of the break, MCHS continued their hot shooting from deep and battled back to re-take the lead for the first time since it was 2-0 after a trey by Smith with five minutes to go in the period made the score 36-35 in favor of Mingo.
Another bucket from Smith gave MCHS their largest lead of the game at 47-43 with less than a minute left in the third but Caleb May drilled a three in the final seconds to bring the Miner lead to 47-46 going into the fourth.
A Joby Sorrell three to open the final period gave Tug Valley the lead back at 49-47 but just a few minutes later sophomore Zion Martin connected on one of his two three-pointers in the final period for the Miners to knot the game back up at 52 apiece.
After the teams traded foul shots junior forward Ethan Colegrove gave the Panthers back the lead for good with 3:39 to play as he converted a three-point play the old fashioned way to bring the score to 57-54.
After a missed Tug Valley free-throw with six seconds on the clock the Miners had a chance to shoot a three and tie the game but they turned the ball over as the Panthers held on for the 61-58 win.
Caleb May led coach Rabbit Thompson’s club on the night as the All-State guard had 23 points, dished out seven assists, and had five steals.
Davis joined him in double-figures with 14 points while Colegrove added eight, Reed and Sorrell tossed in six, and Justin Hall tallied five.
Justin May led the Miners as he finished with 12 points coming via four trifectas while Martin joined him in double-figures with 10 off of the bench.
Smith followed him with nine, Jackson and Ethan Evans each totaled eight, while Thomason and Kyle Campbell each finished with six.
The Miners finished the game with 12 three-pointers out of 24 attempts and only connected on nine buckets from inside of the arc.
After winning the Battle of Bloody Mingo, Tug Valley returned to the court on Thursday night and blew out visiting Van by a final of 102-32.
After leading 25-15 after the first quarter of play, the Panthers held the Bulldogs to six points in the second and third period and five points in the fourth in route to the 70 point win.
14 players landed in the scoring column for TVHS on the night. May led the way with 22 points, six assists, and seven steals while Reed was right on his heels with 20 points and five assists.
Colegrove finished the game with 18 points and seven rebounds while Davis recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.
The Panthers were supposed to play a third game to end the week on Saturday at the preseason No. 1 team in Class A Greater Beckley Christian but the game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues at GBC.
TVHS improved to 3-0 with the wins and looks to stay unbeaten when they play at rival Tolsia on Tuesday night in highly antipciated sectional mathup.
The Panthers are also scheduled to play on Wednesday at 1 p.m. against Webster County in the PAR MAR Shootout at WV State University. They will then close out the week with a rematch against highly ranked Greenbrier West who they defeated in a 75-73 thriller in the season opener.