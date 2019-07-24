INEZ, Ky. - Newly built Martin County High School is set to open its doors to students for the first time this fall and they have named their first ever athletic director as Mingo County native Chuck White was appointed to the position by MCHS principal Martha Williams on July 10.
White is a 2012 graduate of Tug Valley High School where he helped lead the Panthers to the Class AA State Championship his senior season on the hardwood. He is a native of Chattaroy however and played his first three high school seasons at class A Williamson High School prior to the consolidation of Mingo Central. He helped lead the Wolfpack back to the state tournament during their final season in 2011.
Following high school, White obtained a Bachelors degree from West Virginia Wesleyan University in Buchanan, West Virginia, and he was a member of the football team there for a couple of seasons.
He has since returned to the area and spent the last three seasons as head coach for Martin County Middle School basketball team leading them to a winning season all three years.
Chuck is the son of Steve and Deb White both of Chattaroy. His younger sister, Bekah, was also a state champion cheerleader at Tug Valley and is now a member of the acrobatics and tumbling team at W.Va. Wesleyan.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.