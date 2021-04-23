NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers left zero doubt that they were deserving of being the top ranked team in the state as they beat Gilmer County, who has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll all season long, for the third time of the season by a final score of 65-53 in one of the Girls Class A Region 4 Co-Finals played on Wednesday, April 21 inside the TVHS Gymnasium.
The Lady Panthers (12-2) finally received that respect they have felt they deserved all along following the win as they were awarded the No. 1 seed in the Girls Class A State Tournament set to be played at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center beginning on Tuesday.
"We've beat them (Gilmer) twice during the season and there was a lot of chatter all week of people filling our girls heads up with 'oh you can't beat a good team three times," head coach Clyde Farley said after the win. "But I told the girls before the game that the state has disrespected us all season long...I'm just really super proud of them."
Tug Valley will take the court in the quarterfinal round at 5:15 p.m. in Charleston on Tuesday in the first game of the evening session against No. 8 seed Pendleton County (6-4).
For Tug Valley it is their first trip to the Girls State Tournament since 2015 as they seek what would be the first girls State Title in school history and only the second in the history of Mingo County.
Coach Farley, who also led Tug Valley to back-to-back state tournament appearances during his first stint as coach in 2003 and 2004, said his team has been eyeing this year for the past three seasons as their chance to make another run to Charleston.
"This is the year we've been waiting on, we knew this 4-class system was coming and we knew exactly where our season might end. But this year we knew we would have a good chance at the end of the year to get to back to Charleston," coach Farley said.
The game was never in doubt against the Lady Titans as Tug Valley raced ahead to a 16-8 lead after one quarter of play and extended their lead to 27-14 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break Gilmer County made a run to try and get back into the game and actually cut the Tug Valley lead to five at 36-31 midway through the third after a three by Taylor McHenry but the Lady Panthers responded with an 11-0 run thanks to a pair of long 3's from Alyssa Newsome to end the quarter and take a 47-31 lead into the fourth.
During the fourth quarter Tug Valley pushed their lead to as much as 21 points as the raucous crowd in Naugatuck began to feel the victory.
TVHS had a balanced attack on the night as all five starters scored at least six points and three of them had 14 or more.
Junior point guard Kaylea Baisden stepped up for her team on a night when she was "really not feeling good at all" according to coach Farley and led her team in scoring with 19 points while also dishing out seven assists, grabbing five rebounds, and snatching four steals.
Newsome was right behind her with 18 points, 14 in the second half, while Makayla May had 14 points and seven rebounds despite battling foul trouble. May had four offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone.
Audrey Evans contributed eight points and six rebounds for Tug Valley while Autumn Hall scored six points but was a beast on the glass grabbing a game high 14 rebounds on the night. Emily Hatfield grabbed five rebounds in the first half while filling in off of the bench for May who had three fouls.
Trinity Bancroft and Emma Taylor led the Lady Titans with 10 points apiece while McHenry totaled nine and Malaysia Morgan scored eight. They saw their season end with an 11-6 record.
If the Lady Panthers come out on top against Pendleton County in the opening round on Tuesday, they would play again at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 against the winner of No. 4 seed Tucker County (16-4) and No. 5 seed Webster County (15-2).
The Girls Class A State Championship is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.