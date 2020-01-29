NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Cheerleaders were recognized at the most recent Mingo County Board of Education meeting for winning the 2019 WVSSAC Class A Cheerleading Competition.
It was the third straight state championship for the Tug Valley Panthers, and they currently sit as the favorite to win their fourth consecutive crown in 2020.
Also, TVHS cheer coach Tara Mitchell Wolford found out on Tuesday before the Mingo Central at Tug Valley boys’ game that she was named the NFHS Mideast Sectional Cheer Coach of the Year.
The Mideast Section includes seven states — West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania — as well as Washington, D.C.