NAUGATUCK — History was made this past weekend as the Tug Valley High School Athletic Hall of Fame inducted their inaugural class.
Seven former TVHS athletes and coaches were enshrined during the Induction Ceremony which was held on Friday evening in the cafeteria of the school.
The members of the first ever HOF class was Greg Davis (Class of 2000), Nicole Colegrove(Class of 1993), Billy Jack Parsley (Class of 1996), Kyle Gillman (Class of 2002), Kandas Workman (Class of 2004), Austin Vance (Class of 2011), and former boys basketball head coach Frankie Smith.
A post on the TVHS Athletic Hall of Fame page called it a historic night in the history of Tug Valley High School.
“It was a great night to be a Tug Valley Panther,” the post read. “Fans, coaches past and present, community members, alumni, inductees and volunteers gathered together at the school to make this a night of reminiscing, reuniting and honoring that Tug Valley High will not soon forget. A lot of hard work and determination to “get it right” went into laying this foundation of this Hall that will now stand through the decades to honor Tug Valley’s great athletes and its sports history.”
A meet-and-greet preceded the induction ceremony which included a dinner courtesy of T&K Grocery out of Marrowbone.