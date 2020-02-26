CHARLESTON — Tug Valley prefers a patient offense, often making teams defend for 45, 60 or even 75-plus seconds in a single possession. That’s okay with Charleston Catholic, because the Irish like to play down and dirty defense.
The junior duo of Aiden Satterfield (18 points) and Zion Suddeth (16 points) took care of the scoring load and the Irish used full-court pressure defense to force the Panthers into some uncharacteristic turnovers Friday night, capturing a 59-46 victory at Catholic’s Athletic Complex.
The Panthers (10-12), who trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, shaved their deficit back to four points in the final period, but Catholic (16-5) was true at the foul line, hitting 7 of 8 free throws in the final 2:34 to protect its lead.
“I think we were just trying to play our brand of basketball,’’ Irish coach Hunter Moles said of employing a trapping defense. “As you know, they’re not going to take a shot that they don’t want. They’re going to run their stuff, and they run their stuff well.
“There was a possession in the third quarter, I thought we played real good defense for like a minute 30, a minute 45 seconds and got a steal. I’m really proud of the guys. The second half, the defense, the attention to detail was there to get the win.’’
Charleston Catholic, the No. 2 team in the Class A state poll, led at halftime 23-19. There wasn’t a whole lot of scoring, but there were six ties and four lead changes before the break as the teams tried to impose their will on each other.
The Irish started to take charge midway into the third quarter, capping a 13-0 run that prompted Tug coach Garland Thompson to call a pair of timeouts about 90 seconds apart. That surge put Catholic ahead 31-19 and put the Panthers on their heels for a while.
Satterfield, a 6-foot-51/2 forward, then showed off his considerable skills with back-to-back alley-oop dunks toward the end of the third period, but Tug remained within 38-32 heading into the final period. Tug Valley committed eight of its 13 turnovers in the first half, which short-changed an attack that was hitting about 50% of its shots for much of the way.
“You’ve got to credit Charleston Catholic’s pressure for that,’’ Thompson said. “They’re bigger than us, they’re stronger than us. They’re a senior-laden team except for Satterfield and [Suddeth]. That’s a quality basketball team.
“I’m sure they’ve got the same goal we’ve got, and that’s [playing] on that Saturday sometime in March. I’m proud of our kids. I thought they fought hard, and we cut it to [four] a couple times there in the fourth quarter. In the end, maybe we took a bad shot, or maybe I took a bad shot or turned the ball over once or twice. I’ll take the blame for that.’’
The Panthers became the 11th team Catholic has held under 50 points in a game this season. Caleb May led Tug Valley with 15 points and was followed by Ethan Colegrove (13) and Ian Reed (10). The Panthers were outrebounded 29-17.
Charleston Catholic also got 10 points from Thomas Blaydes, one of seven seniors honored on Senior Night for the Irish. Blaydes and reserve Farris Murad hit consecutive 3-pointers with just over three minutes left to bump the Irish lead to 50-38. Garrett Ware grabbed a game-high six rebounds for Catholic.
TVHS closes out the regular season with a sub .500 record but will enter the postseason extremely battle tested as they have played arguable the toughest schedule in all of Class A.
The Panthers found out their seed and the bracket for the Region IV Section II Tournament on Tuesday when they seeds were released, but they were not available by press time. Visit williamsondailynews.com for the latest on the seeds in the upcoming sectional tournament.
Tug Valley 46, Charleston Catholic 59
Tug Valley (10-12): May 5-12 4-4 15, Reed 3-9 4-4 10, Davis 3-4 0-0 6, Colegrove 5-6 1-2 13, Savage 1-4 0-0 2, Sorrell 0-0 0-0 0, Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Linville 0-1 0-0 0, Pack 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Deskins 0-1 0-0 0, Wagoner 0-0 0-0 0, totals 17-40 9-10 46
Charleston Catholic (16-5): Blaydes 4-7 0-0 10, Suddeth 4-10 8-10 16, Satterfield 9-14 0-1 18, Pile 3-7 1-2 7, Ware 1-3 1-2 3, Spiegel 0-0 0-0 0, Minardi 0-3 0-0 0, Murad 1-3 2-2 5, Casingal 0-0 0-0 0, Kemp 0-0 0-0 0, Strickland 0-0 0-0 0, Mousa 0-0 0-0 0, totals 22-47 12-17 59
Score by quarters
Tug Valley: 13 6 13 14 — 46
Charleston Catholic: 11 12 15 21 — 59
Scoring
3-point goals: TV 3-5 (May 1-1, Davis 0-1, Colegrove 2-3), Catholic 3-12 (Blaydes 2-5, Suddeth 0-2, Satterfield 0-3, Minardi 0-1, Murad 1-1)