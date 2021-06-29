NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers softball squad was well represented on the 2021 Class A All-State Team as they had three players named to the illustrious squad by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
Junior Emily Hatfield landed one of the two catchers spots on the first team, while fellow junior Autumn Hall was named to the second team as a pitcher, and speedy junior Cassidy Griffey was named Class A honorable mention.
Hatfield was a terror at the plate for Class A pitching in 2021 as she finished the season with a .440 batting average, 11 doubles, five triples, eight home runs, 36 RBIs, 34 runs, and 22 steals.
Hall, who missed part of the season battling both an injury and COVID-19, finished with a 10-7 record as pitcher to go with a1.9 era and 137 Ks. She did damage on both sides of the ball however as she lead the team with a .463 batting average to go with 12 doubles, two triples two HR, and 25 RBIs.
Griffey was one of the most improved players in all of Class A as she turned in a .386 batting average, to go with eight doubles, four triples, four home runs, 17 RBIs, a team best 42 runs, and 20 steals. Griffey only committed two errors all season long defensively from her shortstop position.
The trio helped guide head coach Rocky Hall’s to a 17-14 record in 2021 and will all three be back next season as they hope to guide Tug Valley to their first ever trip to the softball state tournament.
Class A All-State Softball Team
First team
P — Mikie Lieving, Wahama, soph.
P — Chloe Elliott, Ritchie County, sr.
P — Morgan Cooper, Man, soph.
IF — Lauren Alt, Petersburg, sr.
IF — Jarika Baylor, Wheeling Central, sr.
IF — Hailea Skeens, Sherman, jr.
IF — Lauren Noble, Wahama, jr.
IF — Landry Bone, Madonna, so.
OF — Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood, so.
OF — Remi Hinkle, Moorefield, sr.
OF — Zoey Winland, St. Marys, fr.
C — Abby Darnley, Buffalo, jr. (captain)
C — Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley, jr.
UTIL — Maddy Richards, Wirt County, sr.
UTIL — Emmie Lopetrone, Midland Trail, sr.
UTIL — Amber Wolfe, Wahama, so.
UTIL — Jenna Burgess, Petersburg, sr.
UTIL — Caley Chrisman, Greenbrier West, sr.
Second team
P — Chloe Treadway, Sherman, so. (captain)
P — Autumn Hall, Tug Valley, jr.
P — Sydney Wilson, Clay-Battelle, sr.
IF — Olivia Dodd, Ritchie County, so.
IF — Katie Darnley, Buffalo, jr.
IF — Alyvia Pittman, Ritchie County, jr.
IF — Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic, fr.
IF — Mad Daughtry, Madonna, sr.
IF — Ashlee Tomblin, Man, jr.
OF — Kameron Beck, Williamstown, so.
OF — Maddison Champ, Petersburg, sr.
C — Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail
UTIL — Kymberly Minnich, Petersburg, sr.
UTIL — Meghan Gill, Midland Trail, jr.
UTIL — Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County, so.
UTIL — Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County, jr.
UTIL — Emily Canterbury, James Monroe, sr.
UTIL — Tori Humphries, Moorefield, sr.
Class A Honorable Mention
Lindsay Keller, Williamstown; Hannah Casey, Charleston Catholic; Mahayla Nicholas, St. Marys; Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated; Alivia Pittman, Ritchie County; Grace Everly, Williamstown; Victoria Ames, East Hardy; Carlee Muncy, Man; Alyson Simmons, Moorefield; Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County; Chelsea Thompson, Sherman; Paige Shaffer, Tucker County; Cassidy Griffey, Tug Valley; Madison Campbell, Midland Trail; Gracie O’Neal, Moorefield; Desiree Taylor, St. Marys; Darryn Loughridge, Webster County; Haley Moats, Pendleton County’ Emma Whipkey, Cameron; Hiadyn Bland, Magnolia; Shyanna White, Magnolia; Braelee Brown, Greenbrier West; Raven Fulks, Paden City; Jocelyn Heckert, South Harrison; Sierra Garlic, River View; Bailey Coleman, Hannan.