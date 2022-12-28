WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley High School cheerleading champions were honored by the Mingo County Board of Education during its meeting Dec. 20.
The Tug Valley cheerleaders claimed the ninth state championship in school history recently at Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center.
The Panthers won first place in the Class A Cheer Competition with a score of 83.65 points which was more than eight points higher than runner-up Wheeling Central’s.
The state title was the fifth in the past six years for Tug Valley and the only year in that span that they did not claim the crown came in 2020 when they were eliminated from competition due to the COVID-19 color coded map.
Coach Tara Mitchell Wolford has guided the Panthers to each of their past five championships and has been a part of six championships overall as she was a cheerleader on the 2005 squad that won the school’s first state title.
Coach Wolford was once again assisted this season by Marie White.
2022-23 Tug Valley Panther Cheerleaders
SENIORS: Madison Deskins, Cami Thompson
JUNIORS: Jaden Starr, Selicity Baisden, Kylee Reed, Tailyn Russell, Jessica Spaulding, Laura Spaulding, McKynnli Farley, Karissa Davis, Amelya Wellman
SOPHOMORES: Chelsea Perry, Kirsten Grimmett, Trixie Marcum
FRESHMAN: Molly Hatfield, Addison Ooten, Lila Duncan, Alyson Marcum
