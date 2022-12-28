Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The Tug Valley High School cheerleading champions were honored by the Mingo County Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20.

WILLIAMSON — The Tug Valley High School cheerleading champions were honored by the Mingo County Board of Education during its meeting Dec. 20.

The Tug Valley cheerleaders claimed the ninth state championship in school history recently at Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center.

