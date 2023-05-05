NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley sophomore pitcher Austin Smith had his best stuff working on Thursday evening against Phelps as he fired a five-inning perfect game in a 2-0 win over the Hornets.
The game was the first game of a doubleheader, so the two teams agreed to play two five inning games. Smith was unhittable as he recorded 12 of the 15 outs in the contest via strikeout and did not allow a single base runner.
Smith was credited with an error as he mishandled a pop up in foul ground, but he later came back to retire the batter on strikes, so the perfect game stayed intact.
Tug scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to pick up the win as Julian Vance singled in the third, stole second, and then came in to score after Dakota Ooten was able to reach on an error.
In the fourth Elijah Fluty reached on an error to start the frame, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and then scored on a sacrifice bunt from Ashton Smith.
Dawson McCoy was the tough luck loser for Phelps as he went four innings as gave up two unearned runs on four hits with four Ks and no walks.
Vance, Fluty, Conner Lackey, and Hayden Brumfield had the only hits of the game for Tug, all singles.
Score by Innings
PHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 3
TVHS: 0 0 1 1 x - 2 4 1
PHELPS 5 TUG VALLEY 4 (Game Two)
Phelps bounced back in the second game of the twin-bill as they picked up their first win of the season by a score of 5-4.
Corey Turnmire picked up the win on the hill as he went all five innings and gave up four runs, one earned, on six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
The Hornets scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning as Dawson McCoy brought in a run with a double and then Owen Dotson singled in the second run.
The Panthers answered with three runs in the home half of the inning as Gage Whitt and Joshua Copley delivered RBI singles and Brayden Dotson scored on a wild pitch as Tug took a 3-2 lead.
Phelps took the lead back at 4-3 in the top of the third as Owen Dotson delivered another RBI single and Reece Norman reached on an error that allowed Turnmire to score.
Tug tied the game back up in the fourth inning with a single run however as Julian Vance worked a walk, stole second, went to third on an error, and came in on an RBI groundout by Dakota Ooten.
The Hornets then snatched the lead back for good in the top of the fifth as Logan Wolford walked to lead off the inning and later came in after Owen Dotson reached on a Tug Valley error with two outs.
Turnmire then retired the Panthers in order to close out the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Ooten was saddled with the loss for Tug as he went two innings and did not allow a hit while striking out three batters. He also walked two and allowed the one unearned run.
Whitt started and went three innings giving up four runs, two earned, on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
The win for Phelps improved their record to 1-8 on the season.
Score by Innings
PHS: 2 0 2 0 1 - 5 6 5
TVHS: 3 0 0 1 0 - 4 6 2
NITRO 13 TUG VALLEY 4 (Friday, May 5)
Tug Valley closed out the regular season on Friday night with a loss to Class AA Nitro by a final of 13-4.
The Panthers only trailed 6-4 after four innings of action but the Wildcats scored seven runs over the final three innings to pull away for the lopsided win.
Tug got on the board in the top of the first as Julian Vance reached on an error and then came in to score on an RBI knock by Dakota Ooten.
The Panthers added three more runs in the fourth inning as Ooten and Zack Hall started the inning off with singles and then both came in on an RBI knock by Elijah Fluty.
Later in the inning Julian Vance singled to bring in Fluty and make it a 6-4 game.
Conner Lackey took the loss for Tug as he went four innings and allowed six runs, four earned, on six hits while fanning eight batters and walking two. Vance and Hall both pitched in relief.
Ooten led Tug at the plate with two hits and an RBI while Lackey doubled, Fluty and Vance both had RBI singles, and Hall also singled. \
Tug Valley closed out the regular season with a record of 7-16 and will now turn their attention to the Class A Region IV Section I Tournament which is set to begin on Monday.
The Panthers got the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 seed Van, with the winner going to play No. 1 seed Buffalo on Tuesday.
Score by Innings
NHS: 3 0 0 3 2 1 4 - 13 14 5
TVHS: 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 4 6 6