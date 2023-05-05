Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

tug baseball smith.JPG
Tug Valley's Austin Smith fired a five-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts in the Panthers 2-0 win over Phelps on Thursday, May 4. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley sophomore pitcher Austin Smith had his best stuff working on Thursday evening against Phelps as he fired a five-inning perfect game in a 2-0 win over the Hornets. 

The game was the first game of a doubleheader, so the two teams agreed to play two five inning games. Smith was unhittable as he recorded 12 of the 15 outs in the contest via strikeout and did not allow a single base runner. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

