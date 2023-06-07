Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley freshman Bailee Hall made a name for herself during her first season at the varsity level as she was selected First Team All-State by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association. 

Hall was joined by teammates Amelya Wellman on the illustrious list as the junior was named to the Honorable Mention list. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

