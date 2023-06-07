NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley freshman Bailee Hall made a name for herself during her first season at the varsity level as she was selected First Team All-State by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
Hall was joined by teammates Amelya Wellman on the illustrious list as the junior was named to the Honorable Mention list.
Hall led the Lady Panthers in batting average on the season at a .525 clip while also leading in home runs with eight and was tied for the team lead in triples with six. She also led with 37 runs scored while knocking in 21 from her leadoff spot in the lineup.
Wellman was second on the team in batting average as she hit exactly .500 and led the team in doubles with 13 while being second in RBIs with 26. She also had a triple and scored 25 runs.
Hall was the starting shortstop for Tug Valley but also pitched in several games as she finished with a 2.864 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 13 walks in 36.2 innings pitched. She had a pitching record of 7-2.
Wellman started every game at third base and also pitched in two games going 2.2 innings in the circle without allowing a run. She only gave up one hit while also striking out a batter.
They helped guide Tug Valley to a 17-13 record this season and a berth in the Class A Region IV Section I Semifinals. They will both return next season with hoped of guiding the Lady Panthers even further in the postseason.
Below is the complete Class A All-State Softball Team as selected by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association:
P - Mikie Lieving, Wahama (Sr.)
P - Morgan Cooper, Man (Sr.)
P - Sam Colaw, Petersburg (Jr.)
P - Josie Frizzell, Wheeling Central (Soph.)
IF - Bailee Hall, Tug Valley (Fr.)
IF - Zoey Winland, St. Marys (Jr.)
IF - Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County (Sr.)
IF - Kelsey Brock, Buffalo (Soph.)
IF - Morgan Christian, Wahama (Sr.)
IF - Preslee Treadway, Greenbrier West (Soph.)
OF - Emily Wratchford, Ravenswood (Jr.)
OF - Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated (Sr.)
C - Amber Wolfe, Wahama (Sr.)
C - Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood (Sr.)
U - Cali Masters, St. Marys (Soph).
U - Braylee Corbin, Petersburg (Sr.)
U - Macy Casto, Ravenswood (Soph.)
U - Brilee Redden, Greenbrier West (Fr.)
P -MaKenna Curran, Doddridge County (Jr.)
P - Ella Smith, St. Marys (Sr.)
IF - McKenzie Thomas, Paden City (Jr)
IF - Kameron Beck, Williamstown (Sr.)
IF - Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County (Sr.)
IF - Hope Woods, Souh Harrison (Jr.)
IF - Ella Chew, Petersburg (Fr.)
IF - Layla Smith, Gilmer (Sr.)
OF - Madison Campbell, Midland Trail (Sr.)
OF - Brooklyn Edge, Wheeling Central (Jr.)
OF - Jensen Hall, Williamstown (Sr.)
C - Lauren Guthrie, Sherman (Jr.)
C - Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail (Sr.)
C - Jayci Gray, Ritchie County (Sr.)
U - Maddie Morris, Charelston Catholic (Soph.)
U - Amber Williams, Moorefield (Jr.)
U - Avery Townsend, Pendleton County, (Soph)
U - Kalyn Christian, Wahama (Soph.)
Abby Kelley, Doddridge County; Isabella Holtz, Doddridge County; Ava Childers, St. Marys; Sterling Kump, Moorefield; Hannah Vriendt, Charleston Catholic; Maddie Fields, Greenbrier West; Chloe Treadway, Sherman; Paige Shaffer, Tucker County; Emma Wilcox, Van; Kiara Cochran, Buffalo; Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic; Carmella Pulice, Madonna; Emma Smith, Ravenswood; Amelya Wellman, Tug Valley; Kamryn Haynes, Williamstown; Joanna Starcher, Wirt County; Baylee Beachler, Pendleton County; Emma Ames, Greenbrier West; Hannah Honosky, River View; Chloe Shires, James Monroe; Darren Loughridge, Webster County.
