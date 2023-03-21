Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

A season of dominance on the basketball court ended in a dominating performance on the all-state team.

After running roughshod through the competition all season and at the Class A state tournament – winning by an average of 34 point per game in Charleston – James Monroe placed three players on the Class A all-state team released Tuesday by the West Virginia Sports Writer’s Association, including captain Eli Allen.

