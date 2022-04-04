NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley senior hurler Corey Wilson brought his A-game on Tuesday, March 29 against Riverview as he tossed a no-hitter in the Panthers 13-0 mercy rule win.
Wilson went all five innings of the contest and struck out nine batters while issuing four free passes and hitting three Riverview batters. Despite allowing the free base runners Wilson limited hard contact all game long and wiggled out of multiple jams with good defense being played behind him.
Head coach Teddy Hall’s Panthers scored three runs in the first, two runs in the second, and sent four runs across in both the third and fourth innings in route to the big win.
Tanner “Boo Boo” Kirk led the way at the dish as he went 3-4 with a double, four RBIs, and three runs scored while Nick Alley joined him with three hits, all singles, and knocked in a run.
Alex Vance added a double, single, a RBI, and four runs scored and Brayden Dotson knocked in a pair of runs with a single. Conner Lackey turned in a RBI double while Austin Smith and Wilson each laced singles.
Score by Innings
RHS: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 5
TVHS: 3 2 4 4 x — 13 12 1
MARTIN COUNTY 6 TUG VALLEY 2 (Monday, March 28)
The Panthers were doomed by a four run fifth inning against their cross river rival Martin County last Monday night.
Both teams scored runs in their half of the first inning and the score remained tied up at one apiece until the Cardinals sent the four runs across the plate and took a 5-1 lead.
The Panthers added a run and cut the lead to 5-2 in the sixth but Martin County got it right back in the seventh and then closed the game out in the bottom half.
Alex Vance was the tough luck loser for Tug as he pitched well going all seven innings allowing six runs, four earned, on six hits to go along with six strikeouts and two walks.
Nick Alley led the way at the plate with two doubles and knocked in a run while Conner Lackey and Tanner Kirk also recorded doubles. Zach Hall, Elijah Fluty, and Corey Wilson all singled to round out the offense for TVHS.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 1 0 0 0 4 0 1 — 6 6 2
TVHS: 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 2 7 3
WAYNE 6 TUG VALLEY 5 (Friday, April 1)
The Panthers nearly won a back-and-forth game at Class AA Wayne on Friday night but fell in walk-off fashion as the Pioneers sent the winning run across on a wild pitch.
Wayne jumped ahead 2-0 after one but Tug Valley tied it up in the top half of the second on a two run single into center from Brayden Dotson.
The Pioneers retook the lead at 3-2 in the third but the Panthers tied it up at three in the top of the fifth when Nick Alley lined a RBI single into center.
The Panthers took their first lead of the game in the top of the sixth inning as Austin Smith scored after a fielders choice from Alex Vance to make it 4-3. Wayne answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to retake the lead 5-4 with both runs coming across to score on an error.
In the top of the seventh Tanner Kirk led the inning off with a single, stole second, and then later scored on a Wayne error to tie the game at five.
Elijah Fluty took the loss for Tug as he pitched the seventh inning in relief and allowed the one run on to walks and one strikeout. Lackey pitched the first six innings and allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits to go with six Ks and three walks.
Score by Innings
TVHS: 0 2 0 0 1 1 1 — 5 6 2
WHS: 2 0 1 0 0 2 1 — 6 5 3
EAST RIDGE 15 TUG VALLEY 11 (Saturday, April 2)
Tug Valley suffered a loss in their final game of the week on Saturday as they couldn’t overcome a large deficit to Kentucky foe East Ridge.
The Panthers trailed 15-6 heading into the final inning and sent five runs across the plate to cut the lead to four, but it was not enough as the Warriors were able to leave with the win.
Alex Vance took the loss on the bump as he started and went two innings allowing four runs, three earned, on one hit with four Ks and four walks.
Nick Alley led the way at the plate once again as he turned in a double and a triple and knocked in two runs. Tanner Kirk singled home two runs, walked three times, and scored just as many times while Elijah Fluty added two singles and drove in a run.
Corey Wilson also added a pair of singles in the loss while Brayden Dotson had a single and a RBI. Austin Smith also had a hit and scored two runs for TVHS.
After the busy week Tug Valley sees their season record move to 3-5 on the season.
The Panthers once again have a busy week of games coming up as they were set to travel to Phelps on Monday, host Tolsia on Tuesday, and play at sectional foe Man on Wednesday.
Tug Valley will return home to host Class AA power Chapmanville on Thursday night before traveling to Mt. View on Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader.
Score by Innings
ERHS: 2 1 3 3 4 2 0 — 15 11 6
TVHS: 1 0 1 2 1 1 5 — 11 9 6