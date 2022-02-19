NAUGATUCK — The No. 9 ranked Tug Valley Panthers picked up a pair of sectional wins over Boone County foes as they defeated Sherman 67-42 on Feb. 14 and rolled past Van on 90-45 on Feb. 17.
In the win over the Tide, the Panthers came out playing stifling defense as they jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter of play.
Tug Valley extended the lead to 35-19 going into halftime and then Sherman went frigid from the floor to start the second half as they could only muster three points in the third quarter and trailed 53-22 going into the fourth.
All-State forward Ethan Colegrove led all scorers and he recorded a double-double as he finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds for Tug Valley.
Freshman Joey Gollihue was next on the scoresheet for Tug with 17 points and seven boards while Paul Preece added eight points off the bench for the Panthers.
In total, 11 different players landed in the scoring column on the night for TVHS.
AJ Skeens was the lone Sherman player to reach double-figures as he finished with 10 points, Bryce Mills was next with nine, and Dalton Rollo added seven.
The loss for Sherman snapped their winning streak. They have a 14-7 record on the season with one game remaining on the schedule, Feb. 22 at Midland Trail.
Score by Quarters
SHS (14-7): 6 13 3 20 - 42
TVHS: (11-8): 18 17 18 14 - 67
Scoring
S: Skeens 10, Mills 9, Rollo 7, Welch 4, Ward 3, Caldwell 3, Ring 2, Simpson 2, Green 2.
TV: Colegrove 21, Gollihue 17, Preece 8, Hale 5, Pack 3, Davis 3, Armstrong 3, Brewer 2, Smith 2, Marcum 2, Muncy 1.
TUG VALLEY 90 VAN 45
On Thursday night the Bulldogs of Van were the second Boone County team to make the trip to Naugatuck in the week and leave with a defeat as the Panthers doubled-up the score on their sectional foe.
Head coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson's unit was clicking on all cylinders offensively as they scored at least 20 points in every quarter of the game.
Tug had a 10 point margin as they were ahead 24-14 after one and then extended the lead up to 45-28 at halftime. TVHS outscored the Bulldogs 20-7 in the third and then 25-10 in the fourth to secure the season sweep over Van.
Ethan Colegrove once again led the way for Tug Valley as the senior finished with 26 points and eight boards.
11 players in total landed in the scoring column for the Panthers as Joey Gollihue was next with 10 points, Ashton Davis and Brennan Pack scored eight apiece, and Buddy Marcum tossed in seven.
Van fell to 1-16 with the loss while Tug Valley improved to 12-8. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play at Man on Friday, Feb 18, host Riverview on Feb. 23, and travel to Mount View on Feb. 24.
Tug Valley is set to host Class A No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian to close out their season on Feb. 22.
Score by Quarters
VHS (1-16): 14 14 7 10 - 45
TVHS (12-8): 24 21 20 25 - 90
Scoring
V: Booth 14, Green 11, Roe 7, McCarty 6, Branham 4, Stewart 3.
TV: Colegrove 26, Hale 10, Gollihue 10, pack 8, Davis 8, Marcum 7, Neubig 6, Preece 5, Armstrong 5, Smith 3, Brewer 2.