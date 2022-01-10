NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers were set to host Class AAA foe Robert C. Byrd this past Friday night in Naugatuck but Mother Nature had different plans.
The first snowstorm of 2022 brought up to nine inches of snow in parts of Mingo County from Thursday night into Friday morning which caused the Panthers to postpone their matchup against the Eagles.
The game would have saw two teams ranked in their respective classes square off as the Panthers are ranked No. 4 in Class A while RCB is No. 11 in AAA.
The squads will not have to wait long until they get to face off on the hardwood however as the game was rescheduled for this Saturday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. in Naugatuck.
It will be one of three games in what will be a busy week for the Panthers as they are also set to play at Class AA No. 9 Mingo Central on Tuesday in the first meeting of the annual “Battle of Bloody Mingo” and will play at regional foe Huntington St. Joseph on Friday night.
Head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson’s squad boasts a 5-1 record on the season with their five wins coming against Sherman, Tolsia, Liberty Raleigh, Westside, and aforementioned St. Joe.
The Panthers have only played two games since Dec. 21 so they will be well rested when they return to the hardwood this week.