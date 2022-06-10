INSTITUTE, W. Va. — Both coaches for the North and South teams touched on it, and North-South All-Star game director Bob Mullett hammered the point home.
Big school or small school, talent is talent when it comes to All-Star games, and perhaps no one knows that better than Tug Valley’s Ethan Colegrove.
The two-sport athlete will appear in both the North-South All-Star football and basketball games this week, first on the basketball court in Friday’s game at the South Charleston Community Center and then at South Charleston High School for the football game Saturday afternoon.
He’ll join South teammate Devin Hatfield of Herbert Hoover as the only two on the rosters to play in each game this weekend.
Colegrove has made the most of his time in Naugatuck, West Virginia, a small town tucked away in the curves of Route 52 in Mingo County. But his talent has been unable to stay hidden, emerging as a playmaker on the hardwood and the gridiron throughout his prep career.
“I believe there’s just as much talent in small schools as there is bigger schools,” Colegrove said. “I’ve had my opportunities to transfer to bigger schools and walk into a starting position but that’s not home.
“I come from Tug Valley and that’s where I’m going to play. There’s just as much talent at Tug Valley as there is at Spring Valley or Huntington.”
As much as his game has developed, so has Colegrove’s physique. He’s a much more versatile player than he was just a few short years ago, and a bit lighter, too.
“I’ve developed a lot from my sophomore year to now. I was 270 pounds and I’ve lost about 50 and our coaching staff has helped me tremendously to get more mobile and be a better player,” Colegrove said.
The campus of West Virginia State, where the North-South football practices are taking place, is 80 miles from Naugatuck, but there’s some resemblance to home even when he’s more than an hour away from it.
“(South football) Coach (Brad) Dingess reminds me a lot of my dad,” Colegrove said. “He’s kind of a tougher-nosed guy but he don’t care to mess around with you and crack a joke with you. He’s had a good impact on me this week as far as football goes.”
Colegrove, who was valedictorian of his class at Tug Valley with a 4.7 grade-point average, won’t play college football. Instead he’ll stick with basketball after committing to the University of Pikeville earlier this year.
“Just going to enjoy playing one last time before I go start my college basketball career,” he said.