NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley junior athlete Caleb May has accomplished a feat that no other high school player in the state accomplished during the 2019-20 sports season.
May was named to the Class A First Team All-State Basketball Team, which was released this past week by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association, making him the only player in the state in any class to be named First Team All State in both basketball and football.
On the hardwood the point guard was the Panthers leading scorer averaging 16.5 points per game on the season to go along with 3.3 assists and 2 steals.
He helped TVHS to a 13-12 record and a return to the Class A State Tournament, which is currently postponed, as they defeated Parkersburg Catholic in the Region IV Co-Final 41-38.
This past season on the gridiron May helped lead the Panthers back to the Class A playoffs as he led all Class A receivers finishing with 82 receptions for 1,316 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He was also a menace on the defensive side of the ball as he intercepted four passes and was in the op five on the team in tackles.
May became the only athlete in the storied history of TVHS to be named First Team All-State in both basketball and football.
The good news for Panther fans and the bad news for the opposition, May will be back hauling in passes on the gridiron and draining treys on the hardwood again for the silver-and-black next season.
Tug Valley sophomore Ethan Colegrove was also recognized as he was named Honorable Mention All-State after he averaged 12 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this past season for coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson.
Here is the Class A All-State Basketball Team in full:
First Team
Grant Barnhart, St Marys, Soph.
Patrick Copen, Parkersburg Catholic, Sr.
Sam Cremeans, Williamstown, Jr.
Elijah Edwards, Greater Beckley Christian, Sr.
J C Maxwell, Wheeling Central Catholic, Jr.
Caleb May, Tug Valley, Jr.
Aiden Satterfield, Charleston Catholic, Jr. (Captain)
Jaidyn West, Notre Dame, Soph.
Second Team
Coltin Barr, Clay-Battelle, Sr.
Xavier Carothers, Williamstown, Jr.
Rye Gadd, Webster County, Soph.
Jake Gamble, Magnolia, Sr.
Isaiah Hairston, Greater Beckley Christian, Sr.
Ryan Reasbeck, Wheeling Central Catholic, Soph.
Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic, Jr.
Bailey Thompson, Pendleton County, Jr. (Captain)
Third Team
Seth Goins, Trinity Christian, Sr.
Fletcher Hartsock, Trinity Christian, Sr.
Nick Moore, Calhoun County, Sr.
Jesse Muncy, Tolsia, Soph.
Kaden Pack, Greenbrier West, Jr. (Captain)
Cody Soles, Hundred, Sr.
William Steele, St Marys, Sr.
David Stewart, Van, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Chris Abbott, Sherman; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Jeb Boice, Parkersburg Catholic; Jessop Broughton, Cameron; Kyler Carper, Wirt County; Levi Carrico, Clay-Battelle; Seth Casino, Clay-Battelle; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Jaycob Creel, Ravenswood; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Brady Fitzwater, Gilmer County; Logan George, Tygarts Valley; Elijah Goodman, Notre Dame; Chase Hagy, Greenbrier West; Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo; Holden Hayes, Doddridge County; Eli Inman, Williamstown; Jacob Jarrell, Van; Zavion Johnson, Saint Joseph Central; Thad Jordan, Greater Beckley Christian; Avery Lee, Wheeling Central Catholic; Aiden Lesher, Midland Trail; William Lewis, Webster County; Casey Lowery, Harman; Graden McKinney, Ritchie County; Dylan Moreland, Paw Paw; Jaylen Motley, Saint Joseph Central; Noah Neely, Cameron; Logan Norris, Hundred; Abram Pauley, Wahama; Marshall Pile, Charleston Catholic; Lucky Pulice, Charleston Catholic; Dawson Ratliff, Summer County; Coby Ridgeway, Paw Paw; Wade Ritchie, Richwood;Mark Rucker, Tyler Consolidated; Abe Satterfield, Valley; Brennan Secrist, Madonna; Trevor Williamson, Magnolia.