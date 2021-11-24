NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley All-State softball player Autumn Hall finalized her college decision this past week as the senior signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her career at West Virginia State University.
“I’m very thankful and blessed to be in this position, I want to thank God first and foremost because without him none of this would be possible,” Hall said following a signing day ceremony at the school last Monday. “Secondly I would like to thank my Mom and Dad for everything they have done for me. Going all over the place for me and just always being there for me. I also have to thank my travel ball coaches, their are too many to count. But I just feel so thankful and blessed.”
Hall, who missed part of her junior season battling both an injury and COVID-19, finished with a 10-7 record as pitcher to go with a 1.9 era and 137 Ks. She did damage on both sides of the dish however as she lead the team with a .463 batting average to go with 12 doubles, two triples two HR, and 25 RBIs.
Hall had the unfortunate luck of missing her entire sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic after she jumped on the Class A softball scene as a freshman and was named First Team All-State by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association.
Hall posted absurd numbers in the circle during that 2019 campaign as she started 29 of her teams games finishing with an 18-12 record coupled with a 1.98 earned run average.
Hall struck out 327 batters in 190 innings pitched. In fact, she struck out double-digit batters in a game 17 times, struck out 15 batters or more seven times and struck out 21 batters in a single game once.
She averaged just over 12 strikeouts per seven innings pitched, which is the length of a regulation game in high school softball.
Hall finished her freshman season with a .477 batting average from her leadoff position in the lineup, while lashing 14 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 36 runs batted in, 19 stolen bases, and 40 runs scored and helped guide the Lady Panthers to their 23 wins, their most in school history.
Hall, who also averaged seven points and 10 rebounds as a starter for the Lady Panthers State Championship basketball team a season ago, said that she chose West Virginia State so that she could follow in the footsteps of her father, Tug Valley alumni and current head softball coach Rocky Hall, who played collegiately for the Yellowjackets.
“My Dad went there and he played baseball, so I’ve always wanted to go and play where my Dad played,” Hall said. “And coach (Mattie) Best has been always been really good to me. She’s always honored all of the scholarships through hard times. I really like her and am thankful for her.”
She helped guide the Lady Panthers to a 17-14 record this past season in 2021 and hopes to to guide Tug Valley to their first ever trip to the softball state tournament during her senior season this spring.
“Our end goal every year is always to make the state tournament but the main thing for my final season is I just want to enjoy every moment of it and always give it my all, everything else will take care of itself,” Hall said.