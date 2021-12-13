CLEAR FORK — The No. 3 ranked Tug Valley Panthers and head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson got off to a hot start on the hardwood this past weekend as they picked up wins over Westside and Liberty Raleigh in the Westside Shootout.
In the win over the host Renegades on Friday night, the Panthers led 29-20 at halftime but Westside mounted a furious third quarter charge that saw them score 26 points in the quarter and they cut the Panther lead to five at 51-46 going into the fourth.
The Panthers used a strong defensive showing in the fourth quarter however as they held the Renegades to only seven points on 1-14 shooting in the period and pulled away for the double-digit win.
Martin County transfer Parker Davis had a strong showing in his first game in silver-and-black as he dropped a team high 27 points in the win.
He was joined in double-figures by senior Ethan Colegrove who finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists and freshman Joey Gollihue who scored 10 points in only 17 minutes of game action.
Tug Valley played tight defensively all game long as they held Westside to 17-56 shooting good for a 30 percent clip. Tug Valley outrebounded the Renegades 29 to 18.
Score by Quarters
TVHS (1-0): 15 14 22 15 — 66
WHS (0-1): 9 11 26 7 — 53
Scoring
TV: P. Davis 27, Colegrove 15, Gollihue 10, Marcum 8, Brewer 4, Wagoner 2, A. Davis 0.
W: Colucci 29, Bledsoe 12, Anderson 5, Lester 4, Reed 3, Blankenship 0.
TUG VALLEY 66 LIBERTY RALEIGH 43 (Saturday, Dec. 11)
Tug Valley made it a perfect showing at the Westside shootout on Saturday night as they played against Class AA Liberty Raleigh and came away with the 66-43 blowout win.
Coach Thompson’s club was in control from the opening tip as they 19-6 lead after the first quarter of play thanks in part to four three-pointers in the first eight minutes of play.
The Raiders battled in the second quarter and cut the Panther lead down to 10 at 32-22 going into halftime, but TVHS extended the lead back to 12 going into the fourth as they had a 47-35 lead.
Tug Valley put the game on ice in the final eight minutes as they outscored Liberty 19-8 in the period and cruised to the 23 point victory.
Colegrove led the way for the Panthers as he recorded his second double-double in as many nights finishing with a game high 22 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists.
Parker Davis joined him in double-figures in scoring with 17 points and six rebounds while Ashton Davis and Buddy Marcum narrowly missed double-digits scoring nine each.
Ashton Davis led the team in assists with six while only commiting one turnover and Marcum chipped in six boards. Tug Valley was playing without the services of Gollihue.
The Panthers once again had a strong defensive showing as they held Liberty to only 16-50 shooting good for a just 32 percent. They hit only 2-19 from three-point range.
Tug Valley dominated the Raiders on the glass as they grabbed 32 rebounds to Liberty’s 16.
The pair of wins for Tug Valley improve them to 2-0 on the young season as they now prepare to play their home opener on Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Huntington St. Joseph in the second game of a girl/boy doubleheader.
The Panthers will then have to wait a week to play their next game as they are set to host rival Tolsia on Tuesday, Dec. 21 inside the TVHS Gymnasium.
Score by Quarters
TVHS (2-0): 19 13 15 19 — 66
LHS (1-2): 6 16 13 8 — 43
Scoring
TV: Colegrove 22, P. Davis 17, A. Davis 9, Marcum 9, Wagoner 6, Brewer 3, Hale 0.
L: McGhee 15, Drennen 10, Williams 5, Bowman 5, Slims 4, Cantley 4.