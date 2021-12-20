NAUGATUCK — No. 3 ranked Tug Valley overcame a 14 point halftime deficit to come from behind and beat Huntington St. Joe by the final score of 76-73 in a thrilling overtime game on Tuesday night inside the TVHS Gymnasium.
“We didn’t make anything in that first half, and then we came in here at the half and coach (Curt) Fletcher challenged them,” coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said after the win. “Our kids really responded in that second half and showed tonight how big of a heart they’ve got. Tickled to death to come out of here with this win.”
The visiting Irish built the big first half lead behind the sharp-shooting of a familiar face to Panther fans, former Tolsia standout Jesse Muncy. Muncy transferred to St. Joe in the offseason and scored 19 points in the first half as his team built a 40-26 halftime lead.
Midway through the third quarter the Irish still had a 14 point lead at 46-32, but after an and-one from Ethan Colegrove and a couple of put backs from Buddy Marcum the Panthers had trimmed the lead to single digits at 50-41 with time winding down in the quarter.
Tug Valley really gained some momentum heading into the fourth quarter as junior Parker Davis sank a long three-pointer with 5.1 seconds left in the third and was fouled in the process, bringing the Panther fans to their feet. Davis sank the foul shot and the Irish lead was cut to 50-45 heading into the final stanza.
The Panthers opened the fourth on a 9-0 run as they came all the way back to take the lead at 51-50 after another put back from Marcum and then took a 54-50 lead after a corner three from freshman Brady Brewer.
Tug Valley held onto the lead throughout the fourth and looked poised to put the game away for good as they were ahead 64-60 with less then 30 seconds left, but Muncy had one final run left in him.
He sank a long three ball of his own with 28.6 seconds left and was fouled in the process, allowing him to go to the line and tie the game up at 64 apiece and sent it into overtime after Tug Valley came up short on the offensive end in the final seconds.
In the extra period the Panthers struck first as Davis and Marcum each scored in the lane to give TVHS the 68-64 lead and this time they would not relinquish it as they made the plays down the stretch and held on for the three point win.
The majority of the scoring for Tug Valley was done by three players on the night, led by Davis who dropped a game high 32 points to go along with eight rebounds.
Colegrove recorded his third double-double in as many games this season as he posted a 20-20 game finishing with 20 points, 20 rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Marcum stepped up and had a career night for the silver-and-black as he recorded his first career double-double at the varsity level scoring 15 points and grabbing 16 rebounds, eight of which came on the offensive end.
Freshman Ashton Davis added six points and Brewer’s three-points rounded out the scoring column for Tug Valley, who was playing without the services of starting guard Joey Gollihue who missed his second straight game with a sore ankle.
Muncy led St. Joe with 30 points including six three-pointers while Zavian Johnson followed him with 19.
The win for Tug Valley kept them unbeaten on the season as they improved to 3-0. The Panthers will play one more game before entering the Christmas holiday as they are set to travel to Tolsia on Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Score by Quarters
HSJHS (1-1): 18 22 10 14 9 — 73
TVHS (3-0): 15 11 19 19 12 — 76
Scoring
SJ: Muncy 30, Johnson 19, Ehrim 13, Ignaitadis 6, Fortner 5.
TV: P. Davis 32, Colegrove 20, Marcum 15, A. Davis 6, Brewer 3, Wagoner 0, Hale 0.