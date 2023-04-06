Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — The fans in attendance at Panther Mart Park got their money's worth and then some on Thursday night as county rivals Tug Valley and Mingo Central needed nine innings to decide a winner. 

It was the Panthers to came out on top as Ashton Smith scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on a fielder's choice off the bat of Tug's Brayden Dotson to give the home team the thrilling 4-3 win. 

