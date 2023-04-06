NAUGATUCK — The fans in attendance at Panther Mart Park got their money's worth and then some on Thursday night as county rivals Tug Valley and Mingo Central needed nine innings to decide a winner.
It was the Panthers to came out on top as Ashton Smith scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning on a fielder's choice off the bat of Tug's Brayden Dotson to give the home team the thrilling 4-3 win.
"Good baseball game, I'm happy the fans got to see an actual baseball game instead of a game with a lot of errors and mistakes. Both teams played pretty good defense and I thought both pitchers threw strikes on both teams. It was a well-played game," Tug Valley coach Teddy Hall said.
The game went into extras deadlocked at three apiece and Mingo Central had scoring opportunities in both the eighth and ninth innings but stranded a runner on second to end both frames.
In the bottom of the ninth inning Tug Valley's Ashton Smith, who has missed some games recently due to in injury, came up clutch as he roped a leadoff triple into left centerfield.
After a slight miscue on the basepaths on a fly out to center off the bat of Julian Vance, Smith made up for it with his speed as he sped home on the grounder to short by Dotson and scored just in front of the tag of Mingo catcher Ryan Conley to bring Panther Nation to their feet.
"We're fortunate to have him (Ashton Smith) in the 9-hole with his speed. I mean he can fly, he's got a really good motor. " coach Hall said. "He's got quick hands, if we get him hitting line drives like that for us and he'll be a hard out because of his speed. He did make a little mistake, he should have tagged on the ball Julian hit. But lucky for us the next ball was hit to short, and he had just enough speed to get in there in front of the throw."
Dotson, who recorded the game winning RBI, led Tug Valley at the plate as he went 3-5 with a double on the day. He also had seven putouts on the defensive side and drew the praises of his head coach after the game.
"Brayden Dotson, he's the only senior I got on the team, he was the player of the game for us," coach Hall said. "He had three hits and I don't know how many putouts he had in the field. He played a really good ballgame for us today."
Mingo Central jumped out to the early lead to start the game as they scored a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Aaron Blankenship worked a walk to start off the inning and came around to score on an error and then Terry Daniels came up with an RBI single to right to score KJ Smith and make it 2-0.
The Miners extended their lead in the top of the fourth as Chris Ross reached on an error to start off the inning and then later came in on a RBI groundout off the bat of Daniels to make it 3-0 in favor of Mingo.
"We scored three runs early and got that lead, but they battled back to tie it up and then we just quit getting on base," Mingo coach Jacob Staton said. "We put it in play some and they made the play. They happened to get one more big hit than we got and that was the difference in the game."
Tug Valley finally got to Mingo starter Chris Ross in the home half of the fourth inning as Dakota Ooten singled to start the inning, stole second, and third and then scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1.
Elijah Fluty, who had reached on a base-on-balls, came in to score the second run of the inning after an RBI groundout by freshman Gage Whitt.
The Panthers knotted the game up in the ensuing fifth inning as Dotson delivered a one-out single and then scurried home after an RBI single into center from Conner Lackey to make it three all.
Both of the starting pitchers threw the ball well but received no-decisions for their efforts as the game was tied when they exited the game.
Ross went five innings on the bump for the Miners and allowed the three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and only two walks. Ooten started for Tug Valley and went seven innings on the hill allowing three unearned runs on just two hits with nine punchouts and two walks.
"He pitched outstanding," Hall said of Ooten. "Even when they scored their runs, they weren't hitting the ball hard. They hit a popup on the infield that we should have caught. A couple of small mental mistakes. But that's been our MO this season. We'll have one or two bad innings and then we'll settle down and play ball...If we can eliminate the one or two bad innings a game, we can be a pretty good team. we've got a lot of talent."
Whitt picked up the win in relief for the Panthers as he went the final two innings and gave up no runs on one hit with two Ks and no walks. Smith was saddled with the loss for Mingo as he pitched 3.1 innings in relief and gave up just the one run on one hit while fanning four batters and walking just one.
Coach Staton was pleased with the Miners effort even in defeat as they committed just a single error on the defensive side.
"As far as clean that's probably as clean as we've been so far," Staton said. "We've had trouble with one bad inning about every other game. Hopefully we leave that behind us and follow up tomorrow with another good clean game."
Austin Smith had a single to go with the aforementioned hits for Tug Valley while Dylan Vance and Ross each had hits to go along with the knock by Daniels for the Miners.
Tug Valley improved their record to 2-7 with the win while Mingo Central saw their record dip to 1-6.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 3 1
TVHS: 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 - 4 7 4