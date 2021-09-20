Two area teams suffered their first cancellations of the 2021 season this past week as Tug Valley and Phelps were set to face off at the gridiron but the game had to be cancelled due to a COVID-19 situation at Tug Valley High School.
On Thursday, Sept. 16, the Mingo County Board of Education announced that Tug Valley would be transitioning into remote learning for one day on Friday, Sept. 17.
In turn, the Panthers and head coach Hady Ford were forced to call of the game against coach Andrew West and his Hornets.
The game officially goes down as a win on the Phelps record due to the KHSAA policies regarding COVID-19 cancellations.
The Hornets now have a 2-3 record on the season and will look to move to .500 this Friday night in another home game against 5-0 Betsy Layne. Phelps leads the all-time series against the Bobcats 15-8.
In West Virginia, the game doesn’t count as a loss for Tug Valley however as they hope to be able to make up the game against an opponent to be named at a later date during their bye week on Oct. 8.
The Panthers are still in search for their first win of the 2021 season as they currently have an 0-3 record.
Coach Ford and company will have a good chance to pick up that first win this Friday night as they are scheduled to return home to host the Hurley Rebels out of Virginia. Hurley enters the contest with a 0-2 record, including a 48-6 loss on Sept. 10 to Phelps.
Tug Valley leads the all-time series against the Rebels 6-2. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bob Brewer Stadium in Naugatuck.