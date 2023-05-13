MAN — Tug Valley and Man less than three innings away from deciding who will play Buffalo in the Class A Region IV Section I Championship game until Mother Nature decided to show her face.
With the fourth-seeded Panthers ahead 7-5 heading into the bottom of the 5th inning on Friday night, the umpire crew determined that Man's William "Tootie" Carter Field was unplayable and put the game into a weather delay.
After about an hour of waiting to see if the rain would clear, the umpires and Man Athletic Director Orlando Washington decided to postpone the game and try to finish it on Saturday.
That plan was scratched less then 24 hours later as overnight rainstorms in the Man area had the field surface unplayable as well, which meant the ever-important elimination game would have to be finished on Monday night.
The Hillbillies had jumped out to an early lead over the Panthers as they plated two runs in the first inning and then three more in the second to take a 5-1 lead.
Tug rallied with two runs in the third inning, one more in the fourth, and then hung the three spot in the fifth as the rain began to fall heavier than it had all day.
Both teams struggled to field the ball in the wet conditions as Tug Valley had committed four errors while Man had three of their own.
The game will now be resumed on Monday at 6:30 p.m., weather permitting, and the winner will advance to play at Buffalo in the sectional championship game on Tuesday.
Both Man or Tug Valley would have to beat the Bison twice to claim the sectional title and if either team wins on Tuesday, a decisive game three would be on Wednesday back in Buffalo.
