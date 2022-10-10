LOGAN — The Tug Valley Lady Panthers earned two more wins on Tuesday, Oct. 4, as they swept a pair of games in a tri-match with Logan and Man.
The Lady Panthers won the first match against Man 2-0 as they won each set by the same 25-17 score.
Sophomore Makenzie Browning led the way with four kills, four aces and three blocks on defense while Mandi Milum and Bailee Hall each had two digs, and Haven Deskins had one. Hall also added two aces, and Deskins had one.
Deskins also had four blocks on defense while Kauai Messer and Andrea Newsome each had four assists.
In the second contest with Class AA Logan, Tug Valley won the first set 25-21 and won the second 25-20.
The freshman Deskins led the way with four kills while Milum and Hall each had three, and Bailee Hall had one. Andrea Newsome was top with two service aces while Messer, Milum, Browning and Hall each had one ace apiece.
Messer led the squad in this contest with 11 assists while Newsome added three dimes. Browning led the team in blocks with three while Newsome, Hall, Deskins and Messer each had two.
After the pair of wins for Tug Valley, they improved their record to 8-7 on the season.
Coach Greg Chapman's squad is set to be back in action on Oct. 10 at Martin County then will return home to play Chapmanville on Oct. 11 and then will host Tolsia and Sherman in a tri-match on Oct. 12.
